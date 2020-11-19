Oglesby rocking 1980s vibes

All playoff wins are fun. For Oglesby, last week’s triumph was historic.

When the Tigers outgunned Oakwood, 62-52, in the 1A Div. II playoffs, it hearkened back to the age of the Moonwalk, Swatch watches and Fraggle Rock. Oglesby’s playoff win was its first in the postseason since 1983.

“We probably had more fans at our playoff game than at homecoming,” said first-year Oglesby coach Jeb Dixon. “I had people coming up to me and saying, ‘I’ve been waiting for this day for 36 years.’”

Dixon has a connection to that ’83 Oglesby team that went 12-1 on the season. His uncle Ray Martin was the Tigers’ head coach that year.

Oglesby (9-1) will try to keep the fun going when it takes on traditional power Richland Springs (9-0) in the regional round Friday night in Hico.

“The kids are excited. The town has just rallied around the team,” Dixon said. “It’s crazy how many people have come out.”