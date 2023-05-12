AUSTIN — The other competitors in the Class 2A shot put didn’t have a prayer. That’s because Marlin had a big one.

Beg your pardon, that’s “Praiyer.” There is an “I” in this Praiyer, even though he remains a selfless young man.

Marlin’s Praiyer Jones dusted the competition to win gold in the shot at the UIL State Track and Field Championships on Friday at Mike A. Myers Stadium. Jones’ best heave carried 61-10, nearly 10 feet farther than the silver medalist Kobe Burton of Flatonia, who threw 51-11.25.

“It just felt like that everything I’ve worked for, everything I’ve been through, it wasn’t just for nothing,” Jones said. “I left everything out on the table. That means the world to me.”

Jones’ shot put triumph gave him two medals on the day, as he also nabbed a silver in the discus. In that event, his best toss was 165-0, behind only Bryce Baden of Flatonia, who threw 168-10.

The shot put state title was the second straight for Jones, but he topped last year’s effort by more than five feet. The powerful senior said when he stepped into the ring on Friday, he felt confident that his best throws were imminent.

“I felt good. Just throw,” Jones said. “Don’t overthink things, don’t overcomplicate things, just be yourself. This is your last meet that you’ll have in your high school career, so just have fun.”

Jones will throw for the University of Louisiana at Lafayette next year. He said that performances like this one should give him a boost as he makes the transition to college track and field.

“Most definitely, after this high school meet I’ll be going straight to the 16-pound (shot),” Jones said. “I feel like the way I’ve displayed my ability to be able to compete, it’s just something that I feel like will help me throughout my career in Louisiana.”

Jones said that it “meant the world” to provide some prodigious points to Marlin’s team standings, noting that while track and field is an individual sport, “it’s a team sport also.” He also gave a heavy assist to his father Cliff, who lent Praiyer his shoulder after a disappointing ninth-place discus finish at last year’s state meet.

“When I didn’t medal last year (in the discus) and was really hard on myself, he took me under his wing like always,” Jones said, “and just showed faith and has been there for me. He’s been my rock. I can’t love him enough.”

Bulldogs' Bray adds to family legacy

Bosqueville’s Jaxson Bray was already welcome at the family dinner table, but now he fits in even more.

Bray powered to victory in the 2A boys’ pole vault, joining his older brother Brandon as a Central Texas state champion. Brandon won back-to-back titles for China Spring in 2014 and ’15. Given that his father Jeff and mother Kelly were college vaulters, they’ve probably got their share of state titles, too.

“Oh, just for the kids, this is three,” Jaxson said, chuckling. “I couldn’t tell you about my parents.”

Bray found himself locked in a fierce battle with talented Garrison freshman Maximus Garvin. They both cleared 15-6 on their final attempt, and then Garvin added a 16-0 clearance shortly thereafter. Bray passed on 16-0 and instead raised the bar to 16-3. He sprinted down the runway and then bounded over with power and grace, as the bar wobbled a bit but stayed afloat.

Garvin scratched on his 16-3 attempt, and neither vaulter was able to top 16-6, giving Bray his first state title.

“It means the world,” Bray said. “I’ve been wanting to do this since I was in middle school, I’ve been looking up to it. This year I really put a lot of work in and dedication, and I came here wanting to win, and I won. So, my year is complete.”

Bray said he’d probably celebrate with a juicy cheeseburger and a family hug.

“It’s huge. I couldn’t do it without them,” Jaxson said. “I wouldn’t be where I’m at right now if it wasn’t for my dad and mom and just all my family.”

Late entry pays off for Cougars' Johnson

At first, Jamarquis Johnson thought that his coach was pulling a prank. On Wednesday afternoon, the Rosebud-Lott junior was summoned by head coach Justin Bell and informed to pack his bags for Austin and the state meet.

“Actually, it did (seem like a prank), because he had a little mean look on his face,” Johnson said. “But when he told me, I was kind of shocked.”

Johnson finished third in the long jump at regionals and missed out on the wild card spot for state, an outcome that had him stewing even weeks later. But he made sure his track season worked out after all, as he won the state title in the 2A long jump on Friday.

Johnson earned the late call-up due to an injury scratch by another athlete. He said he hadn’t done anything track-wise in the past couple of weeks, but was still staying busy in the weight room and playing 7-on-7 football.

The time off didn’t affect him, though, as Johnson busted a leap of 23-6.25 on his final attempt of the day, soaring past Timpson’s Vosky Howard to the top of the medal stand. For Johnson the victory was made all the sweeter by his surprise entry and the fact that he finished as the state silver medalist a year ago by a mere half-inch.

“Winning a state title, it puts me out there more, so more people are going to try to come for a state title, which means I’ve got to work harder,” Johnson said. “I’m going to keep doing that.”

Mart's Lundy grinds out 400 state win

Brandon Lundy left it all on the track. Shortly after the boys’ 400-meter race in Class 2A, the Mart senior reclined on the track in near-exhaustion.

He had earned the break.

Lundy executed a brilliant tactical race in taking gold, powering down the home stretch to win in a personal-best time of 48.51 seconds. That was nearly two seconds ahead of his regional-winning time of 50.23.

Crawford’s Huston Powers finished fifth in that race.

Later in the evening, Lundy found enough extra gas to help Mart to a sixth-place finish in the 4x400 relay.

In the Class 2A boys’ 800-meter race, Riesel junior Aiden Cummings set a hot pace at the start and held the lead after one lap, clocking in at 54.38 seconds for the turn. Jhoan Menjivar of Plains passed Cummings on the backstretch, however, and then Rio Vista’s Jace Coleman sprinted by Cummings in the final 100 meters, leaving Cummings to settle for a hard-earned bronze. He clocked in at 1:57.65.

Lake Belton pocketed a bronze in the 5A 4x400 relay, motoring to a time of 1:25.59, behind Killeen Ellison (1:25.01) and Frisco Lone Star (1:25.26). The Broncos’ galloping foursome was comprised of Ty Legg, Micah Hudson, Dawson Cabiad and Kendrick Jones. Afterward, Hudson may have set the state record for most questions answered, as the five-star wide receiver is one of the most coveted football recruits in Texas and is set to begin making official visits.

Hudson did take a small break from his media interviews to watch his teammate Jones win the Class 5A title in the 200-meter dash. Just a freshman, Jones looked like a savvy veteran in flattening that curve, closing to the finish in a winning time of 20.57, nearly a half-second ahead of silver medalist Josiyah Taylor of Denton Ryan.

In any other race, Bremond’s Bobby Drake would have had the crowd buzzing, with a splendid time of 10.52 seconds in the 100-meter dash. That was good enough for “only” a silver medal on this day, though, as Refugio’s crazy-fast junior Ernest Campbell looked as if he was shot from a cannon on his way to a 10.22. Campbell also won the 200 (20.92) and anchored the Bobcats’ 4x100 relay to gold. Not surprisingly, Refugio won the 2A boys’ team title with 68 points, while Marlin finished fifth in those standings.

The Bremond girls picked up a silver medal in the Class 2A 4x200 relay, while Valley Mills took bronze in that race.

Rapoport's Cunningham shows shiny endurance

How do silver medals work as bookends?

Rapoport Academy’s Marco Cunningham probably won’t use his prizes in that fashion, but he could if he wanted. The sophomore distance runner bookended his day with two silver medals, one in the 3,200-meter run Friday morning and another in the 1,600 Friday night.

Talk about your tests of endurance. Cunningham toed the line for the first race at 9:15 a.m., then had a long break before the start of the second race, 11 hours later, at 8:15 p.m.

“It’s tough. Honestly, I just went home and watched YouTube on my phone,” Cunningham said. “But I thought about doing an ice bath, stuff like that. I just thought it was too risky, because I’ve never had a meet like this, nearly 11 hours. It was a challenge, for sure. I was definitely feeling it on the mile.”

Cunningham, who is self-taught and trains all year, clocked in at 4:30.52 in the 1,600 and 9:44.17 in the 3,200. Those times were strong enough for second in both races behind Wolfe City junior Caden Thurman, who ran 4:23.92 and 9:33.92.

Cunningham was making his state meet debut — he missed out last year in the 3,200 by a mere two seconds — and he figured he gained valuable experience for the next two years ahead.

“I am so excited. I’m really confident for next year,” Cunningham said. “To me, that’s what this was about, preparation and scouting this out for next year and stuff. Hopefully, I can take home the W next year, we’ll just see what happens. … (Having experience is) such a leg up. I’m able to scout the competition, get accustomed to these kinds of crowds, I’ve never had crowds of these sizes before.”