On brink of breakthrough: Sandolph, Smith hold spotlight in University’s playoff hunt

It’s a story 13 years in the making.

With three games left of the regular season, the University Trojans (3-4, 2-1) are on the cusp of breaking another streak, as they’re a win away from clinching their first playoff spot since 2009.

It’s not something head coach Kent Laster likes to bring to the attention of his players. He’s a football coach. He’d rather they keep focus on playing one game at a time, but everyone understands the magnitude of the situation.

“It means everything to this community, not just University but for South Waco,” Laster said. “The entire South Waco community has longed for a team to get back to where they were back in the mid-90s. At the end of the day, we know what it means.”

The last time University made the playoffs, London Smith was around a year old. Now the freshman has become one of the Trojans’ go-to weapons at wide receiver, along with senior Naje Drakes. The son of Rodney and Stacey Smith, two highly-regarded Baylor athletes and local high school standouts at University and La Vega, respectively, London is aware of what it means to play football for the Trojans.

“(There’s) a lot of eyes on you but you’ve just got to go out and perform,” Smith said. “It’s a blessing to be honest, but you’ve got to win games and keep it going. But, it’s nice to be here.”

In seven games, Smith has 20 receptions for 341 yards and three touchdowns, including a 79-yard score against Arlington Heights in early September. He has also plucked three interceptions while playing defense. The sky’s the limit for the freshman, and one of the qualities that makes it so is just how coachable he is, according to his head coach.

“He’s a quick learner, he’s very humble and he’s always willing to learn new things and new coaching points,” Laster said. “Even if he doesn’t understand the concept, or something he should be doing, he’s not afraid to ask questions already. And so a lot of times, young men are, for whatever reason, they don’t understand that they need to ask questions, but he already does that now. And so we’re really blessed that he’s doing what he’s doing at his age and he’ll continue to get better.”

Another of University’s key playmakers, and perhaps the spark plug for the Trojans this season, is senior Mehki Sandolph. One of the most versatile players in Central Texas, Sandolph has produced 984 yards of offense in seven games. He’s sneaky at running back, leading the charge with 760 yards on 104 carries and 10 touchdowns, as well as 161 yards on 10 receptions and two touchdowns.

More than just his skill set, Sandolph has also stepped in as a leader for the team.

“When I first moved here, I thought it was going to be way different,” Sandolph said. “I’ve learned a lot of stuff like brotherhood, taking care of everybody — it’s not all about me. It’s about everybody doing their job. We’ve really established that over practice and when we’re practicing I feel like, yeah, we can do anything with this team.”

But it wouldn’t be fair to say that Smith and Sandolph are the only ones making waves. Laster has stressed all season the importance of a well-balanced team. Drakes leads the Trojans’ receiving core with 24 receptions for 354 yards and five scores and also backs up the running game with 341 yards on 41 rushes and another five touchdowns. Sophomore LaDarrius Evans follows Sandolph in the running attack with 55 carries for 344 yards and five touchdowns of his own.

Under center, junior quarterback Jashaun Manghane takescharge, proving to be a double threat with 1,002 passing yards on 65 completions for 12 touchdowns and just two interceptions. He owns a QB rating of 111.1.

Defensively, University has perhaps seen most of its consistency this season. There are 14 players with double-digit tackles, eight of whom have totaled more than 30. Sophomore linebacker Joe Caballero leads the Trojans in tackles with 58, with seven for a loss, adding three caused fumbles. Junior DB Jae’Juan Harris follows with 56 tackles, five TFLs, and three sacks. Senior DL Ty’odrick Wagner has also been disruptive with 47 tackles, eight for a loss and 3.5 sacks.

The Trojans have been “chopping away,” as they like to say. For both Laster and Sandolph, the difference from last year to the where University is now, on the verge of a playoff berth, is an increase in belief.

“Last year, we didn’t really have people that wanted to buy in,” Sandolph said. “I believe this year everybody is willing to do what they got to do to make us better. …We have been finishing way better than we used to do and we came together more, way more.”