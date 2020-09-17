On repeat: #2 La Vega, #1 Argyle face off in familiar circumstances

It's high school football time: Here's your Week 4 Centex preview of all the big games.
It’s comforting to know some things haven’t changed much since last December.
As we reached the regional final weekend of the playoffs last football season, the La Vega Pirates and Argyle Eagles were set to renew their rivalry at McLane Stadium with the regional championship and the chance to advance at stake. The Eagles were the top-ranked team in Class 4A Division I at the end of the regular season and the Pirates were close behind at No. 3.
The narrative at that time was that Argyle had beaten La Vega in the regular season, but the playoff game was the one that really counted. With that table set, La Vega showed up and feasted as the Pirates defeated their new rival, 44-20.
Well, let’s run it back.
The No. 2 La Vega Pirates travel to play No. 1 Argyle on Friday night at Argyle Eagle Stadium. And, once again, no matter who wins this game, the 4A D-I heavyweight programs are likely to see each other again in the playoffs.
The Pirates and Eagles have found a consistent challenge in each other. This is the third consecutive regular season that La Vega and Argyle have met in September and it will be the fifth total matchup in the last 24 months and 11 days. If the schedule holds, they will play each other in the regular season again in 2021 at La Vega’s Willie Williams Stadium.
Going back to La Vega’s state championship victory over Argyle in 2015 at NRG Stadium, the Pirates have a 3-2 advantage in the series with all three victories coming in the playoffs.
Perhaps even more so than the previous games, this one will be a battle of contrasting styles — La Vega’s power running game versus Argyle’s prolific passing attack.
Argyle quarterback CJ Rogers showed his mettle by throwing for more than 250 yards and five touchdowns in the Eagles’ win over defending 4A D-II champion Pleasant Grove two weeks ago. In just three games, Rogers has already accumulated more than 700 passing yards with 13 touchdowns and no interceptions.
La Vega will potentially counter with a Rogers of its own. Last week, Jordan Rogers stepped into the wildcat QB role and helped the Pirates defeat Corpus Christi Calallen, 21-13. If that happens, it should feel familiar for Argyle. Rogers ran for three touchdowns and a two-point conversion in La Vega’s victory over the Eagles when they met in the playoffs at McLane Stadium last year.
The Pirates alternated Rogers with starting QB Blaine Nickell early in the Calallen game last week. That strategy was implemented after starting quarterback Ara Rauls left the Connally game on Sept. 4 with an apparent left arm injury.
Whoever is taking the snap for La Vega, his main responsibility will be to get it in the hands of running back Jar’Quae Walton. He rushed for 192 yards, including a 71-yard dash that lifted the Pirates to the win against Calallen. That was La Vega’s third straight victory over a state-ranked opponent.
Argyle is likely to see a three-pronged running attack with Walton, Rogers and change-of-pace back Jesse Majors-Sterling. The big question: Can La Vega control the ball and the game with its earth-moving offensive line?
Whatever the answer, La Vega coach Don Hyde will probably echo his sentiments following last September’s game.
“In the grand scheme of things, this game meant nothing,” Hyde said after Argyle beat the Pirates, 49-35, at Willie Williams Stadium. “They beat us in the second week last year and we beat them when it mattered. That’s the plan right now going forward.”
