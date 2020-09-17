On repeat: La Vega, Argyle face off in familiar circumstances

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s comforting to know some things haven’t changed much since last December.

As we reached the regional final weekend of the playoffs last football season, the La Vega Pirates and Argyle Eagles were set to renew their rivalry at McLane Stadium with the regional championship and the chance to advance at stake. The Eagles were the top-ranked team in Class 4A Division I at the end of the regular season and the Pirates were close behind at No. 3.

The narrative at that time was that Argyle had beaten La Vega in the regular season, but the playoff game was the one that really counted. With that table set, La Vega showed up and feasted as the Pirates defeated their new rival, 44-20.

Well, let’s run it back.

The No. 2 La Vega Pirates travel to play No. 1 Argyle on Friday night at Argyle Eagle Stadium. And, once again, no matter who wins this game, the 4A D-I heavyweight programs are likely to see each other again in the playoffs.