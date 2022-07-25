Pair of Abbott baseball players make first-team all-state

A pair of standouts from Abbott’s state baseball tournament team were honored as first-team all-state players Monday.

Abbott’s Will Kazda and Kyle Gerik both received that recognition on the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association Class 1A All-State Team.

Kazda, a junior catcher/pitcher, hit .434 with eight doubles and 30 RBIs for the Panthers, while also going 5-1 on the mound with a 2.79 ERA. Gerik, the District 15-1A Pitcher of the Year, was 9-3 with a 3.08 ERA and 73 strikeouts on the mound while also hitting .385 with 33 runs.

Hubbard’s Shelby Noppeney was named a second-team all-state honoree. Noppeney had a 0.45 ERA and 65 strikeouts as a pitcher for the Jaguars and also hit .454 with 23 RBIs.

Abbott’s Preston Pustejovsky, Riley Sustala and Karsyn Johnson were honorable mention picks, along with Hubbard’s Jaden Kulms.