Pair of Crawford softball players named all-state

A pair of players from Crawford’s state finalist team earned first-team all-state honors from the Texas Sports Writers Association.

Both sophomore pitcher Kenzie Jones and freshman outfielder London Minnix were first-team selections. Minnix hit .632 with a school-record 84 hits and scored 65 runs for the Lady Pirates, while Jones went 29-6 with a 1.70 ERA and 267 strikeouts.