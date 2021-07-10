Pair of Crawford softball players named all-state

A pair of players from Crawford’s state finalist team earned first-team all-state honors from the Texas Sports Writers Association.
Both sophomore pitcher Kenzie Jones and freshman outfielder London Minnix were first-team selections. Minnix hit .632 with a school-record 84 hits and scored 65 runs for the Lady Pirates, while Jones went 29-6 with a 1.70 ERA and 267 strikeouts.
Bosqueville’s Reece Briggs was a second-team all-state pick in Class 2A, while Troy catcher Lilian Garcia made the third team in 3A.
