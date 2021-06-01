Pair of Waco High track athletes sign college letters

A pair of Waco High athletes signed to continue their track and field careers on Tuesday.
Khloe Turnbull is headed to Tarleton State. She was a Class 6A regional qualifier in the 100-meter hurdles this year as a senior, closing the year with a personal-best time of 14.58 at regionals, where she finished fifth.
Additionally, Jay-len Laster signed with Southwestern Assembles of God University. Laster specializes in the sprints.
