Palestine 31, Connally 22

PALESTINE — Tre Wisner did all he could for the Cadets, but it wasn’t quite enough to take down the Wildcats.

Wisner scored in a variety of different ways for Connally (1-2), including intercepting a two-point conversion pass and running it back for two points and taking a kickoff 85 yards to the house. But Palestine (2-2) kept the pressure on Connally, displaying an aggressiveness from the start. The Wildcats tried a surprise onside kick after their first score of the game, and recovered it to keep the Cadet offense off the field.

Connally pulled to within 31-22 by the end of the third quarter following Germone Powell’s 6-yard touchdown run. That score was set up by an 88-yard scoot from Jelani McDonald on the first play of the drive.

Connally’s defense also came up with a big-time stop on 4th-and-1 with 2:22 to play. But the Cadets couldn’t score again, and lost by nine.

Connally will return home next week to face Stephenville.