Palmer 48, Bosqueville 37

PALMER — Bosqueville’s offense had it working, but it just couldn’t slow down Palmer enough to come out with the victory.

Justin Moore rushed for three touchdowns, including a 93-yarder late in the fourth quarter, and passed for another for Bosqueville (1-2). But Palmer just kept piercing the Bulldog defense with big plays of its own.

Hunter Henexson had a 5-yard TD run in the third quarter for Bosqueville that brought the Bulldogs within 28-22, but Palmer rattled off three more TDs to close the game.