Palmer fends off Bosqueville in double OT, 27-26

Palmer’s Julian Villanenor threw four touchdown passes, including one in double overtime, and the visitors stopped a daring two-point conversion by Bosqueville in a wild 27-26 non district victory Friday night.
After a one-yard scoring run by Bosqueville’s Hunter Henexson gave the home team Bulldogs a chance to tie the game and head to a third OT, but instead they went for two points and the win. Bosqueville was stopped on the run, and fell to 0-2 on the season. Palmer is now 3-0.
A defensive clinic by the Bosqueville and a clutch last-second kick by John Youens led the home team to overtime tied 20-20 in their 2020 home opener.
A Gunner Toombs fumble recovered with 3:04 left in the game, the Bulldogs’ third turnover in the fourth quarter, led to a late drive with the home team trailing by three points. Running back Jay King powered the drive, converting a fourth-and-three at the 20-yard line with a four-yard run.
Three plays later, Youens trotted on the field and calmly kicked a 30-yard field goal, his second of the night to left the score with eight seconds left. His key kick to tie late was only possible after Palmer missed two extra points earlier in the contest.
King opened the scoring in the fourth quarter and gave their Bulldogs their first lead 17-14, with a nine-yard run which came over the Bosqueville defense produced another turnover. For the night, they had six turnovers, three fumble recoveries and three interceptions.
They nearly stole to show Friday night, but the Bulldogs of Palmer were too much at the end.
Bosqueville produced third fourth-quarter turnovers, two interceptions by Ryan Roach and Elijah Lewis, plus a fumble recovery by Jayce Powers with 3:04 left in the fourth quarter to produce the dramatic final minutes
After giving up 31 points in the first quarter of their season-opening loss to Holland last year, the Bulldog defense turned in an inspired performance in the first half against Palmer in taking the narrow first half lead.
They turned back three Palmer Bulldog drives inside their own 20-yard line and scored the only points of the first half on a defensive touchdown.
They spent enough time in the Palmer backfield, forcing second and third and long multiple times, they could have been charged rent.
