Pantherette power wears down Killeen in volleyball opener, 3-0

For the second set, Porter allowed several of his sophomores to get more burn on the court. Again, the results weren’t always flawless, but the potential was clear, especially when the Pantherettes hopped out to a brisk 9-2 lead.

Porter said that youngsters like springy-legged outside hitter Sydney Smith is “going to be amazing,” especially as she builds confidence and experience, and that setter/defensive specialist Cambry Saul possesses the highest volleyball IQ of any sophomore he’s had in a long time and perhaps ever.

Later in the set, juniors Gabby Jones and Lauren Johnson got their chances to pound away at the pins. Jones tallied seven kills while Johnson contributed six.

Porter still wants to see his team cut down on some of its mistakes, specifically trimming some of its service errors and also setting with more consistency. But some of those errors he can live with. Few high school volleyball teams serve as aggressively as Midway. That showed in the third and final set, as Kara Wachsmann continued to put pressure on the Kangaroos with her zippy service game. Wachsmann finished with a match-leading five aces.