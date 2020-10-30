Panthers bounce back to beat Lions, 63-37

After allowing three first-quarter touchdowns, Midway kept its composure and broke through for its first win of the season.
Garrett Childers ran for three touchdowns and passed for two scores as the Panthers rolled to a 63-37 win over Waco High on Friday night at Panther Stadium.
After a 28-24 loss to Mansfield to open District 11-6A, the Panthers (1-3, 1-1) overcame a 19-7 first-quarter lead by the Lions (1-3, 0-2).
“Give Waco a lot of credit because they came out on fire and ready to go,” said Midway coach Jeff Hulme. “I was really proud of the way we handled it. Nobody hung their head or panicked. They went out there and got busy.”
Childers hit 18 of 33 passes for 249 yards and ran 10 times for 73 yards. Zach Stewart had a big night catching the ball with eight for 153 yards.
“Garrett played a great game,” Hulme said. “I was proud of our offensive line. They gave him a lot of time to throw. When it wasn’t there he was able to run the ball well and got some first downs.”
Jaden Johnson ran for a pair of touchdowns for the Panthers while wide receiver Jaylon Gibson scored on a 73-yard reverse. Hulme wanted to get a lot of players involved offensively with a date against powerhouse Duncanville coming up next weekend.
“That was done because we know who we got coming up next week,” Hulme said. “We have to spread it around. We can’t just give it to one kid and think that’s going to get it done for us. That was by design.”
Waco High split time between quarterbacks Nate Reyna and Sean Mooney and receiver Braylon Martinez had a big night with seven catches for 204 yards. He grabbed a 72-yard touchdown pass from Mooney in the fourth quarter.
The Lions had the hot hand early as Reyna threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Remond Oneal before Earnest Ware exploded for a 74-yard touchdown run for a quick 13-0 lead.
Midway got on the board with an 81-yard drive that ended with Johnson’s one-yard touchdown run. But Jaelyn Laster fielded Midway’s short kickoff and broke into the open near midfield for the Lions’ third touchdown of the first quarter.
But the Panthers scored 28 unanswered points the rest of the half and were never threatened again.
Stewart made a leaping catch of Childers’ 36-yard pass and then grabbed a 37-yarder down the left sideline. Childers ran for a one-yard touchdown on the first play of the second quarter to cut Waco High’s lead to 19-14.
The Lions drove to Midway’s 13 before the Panthers stopped them for a pair of losses. On fourth-and-20 from the 27, Reyna’s pass to Oneal was short.
Gibson took the ball on a reverse and broke away for a 73-yard touchdown as the Panthers took their first lead of the night at 21-19 with 7:58 left in the second quarter.
A high snap on a Waco High punt gave the Panthers the ball at the 7 and Dominique Hill ran for a one-yard touchdown to push Midway’s lead to 28-19 with 2:20 left in the second quarter.
Midway was opportunistic again when ZaCobie Harverly intercepted Reyna’s pass and returned it to the 11 to set up Johnson’s six-yard touchdown run to open up a 35-19 lead with 44 seconds left in the first half.
Taking the second half kickoff, the Panthers rolled 68 yards for a touchdown with Childers capping the drive with a 15-yard scoring run.
The Lions answered with their first touchdown since the first quarter as Mooney ran for a four-yard score to cut Midway’s lead to 42-25 with 7:19 left in the third quarter.
Once again, the Panthers responded as Childers ran for a 14-yard touchdown with 5:59 remaining in the third quarter.
Childers threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Logan Mercer to complete Midway’s scoring with 3:24 left in the fourth quarter.
Martinez grabbed a short pass from Mooney on the right sideline and outraced everybody for his 72-yard touchdown for the Lions with 3:12 remaining.
