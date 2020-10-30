Panthers bounce back to beat Lions, 63-37

“That was done because we know who we got coming up next week,” Hulme said. “We have to spread it around. We can’t just give it to one kid and think that’s going to get it done for us. That was by design.”

Waco High split time between quarterbacks Nate Reyna and Sean Mooney and receiver Braylon Martinez had a big night with seven catches for 204 yards. He grabbed a 72-yard touchdown pass from Mooney in the fourth quarter.

The Lions had the hot hand early as Reyna threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Remond Oneal before Earnest Ware exploded for a 74-yard touchdown run for a quick 13-0 lead.

Midway got on the board with an 81-yard drive that ended with Johnson’s one-yard touchdown run. But Jaelyn Laster fielded Midway’s short kickoff and broke into the open near midfield for the Lions’ third touchdown of the first quarter.

But the Panthers scored 28 unanswered points the rest of the half and were never threatened again.

Stewart made a leaping catch of Childers’ 36-yard pass and then grabbed a 37-yarder down the left sideline. Childers ran for a one-yard touchdown on the first play of the second quarter to cut Waco High’s lead to 19-14.