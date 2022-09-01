 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Panthers show might in 41-6 romp over Marlin

Mart Marlin

Mart’s Jonah Ross, left, races down the sideline for a touchdown in the Panthers’ rout of the Bulldogs.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

MART — Second-ranked Mart dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball in handing No. 10 Marlin a 41-6 loss on Thursday.

In a game that was moved up a day due to the chronic shortage of officiating crews in Central Texas, the Panthers removed all guesswork early, scoring on their first three possessions en route to a 31-0 halftime lead.

The Mart defense held Marlin to just 16 total yards in the first half without allowing a first down.

Marlin replaced starting quarterback Desmond Woodson with senior Trajon Butler early in the second quarter, but the Bulldogs couldn’t find success running the ball. Woodson was two-of-eight passing for 13 yards before being replaced. The Bulldogs netted three yards rushing in the first half.

Ross broke a 59-yard touchdown run on the game’s first play from scrimmage to get the Panthers rolling. JD Bell scored from 30 yards out on Mart’s second possession to make it 14-0 with still 8 minutes left in the first quarter.

Ross connected with wide out Brandon Lundy for a 33-yard touchdown strike on fourth and 7 to make it 21-0.

The Panthers tacked on a 20-yard touchdown run by Bell, and Armando Chavez booted field goals of 35 and 40 yards – helped by a stiff southerly breeze – to round out the first-half scoring.

Butler returned a punt for 46 yards and then ran it in from 2 in the third quarter for the Bulldogs’ only score.

Serena Williams once again sports clothes with a message at the US Open

