Parkview Christian 36, Aquilla 18
Parkview Christian 36, Aquilla 18

The Parkview Christian Pacers jumped out to an 18-0 halftime lead on their home field and made it stand up for a victory over Aquilla.

Parkview ran the ball effectively for much of the night. Pacers CJ Lanehart and Josh Gaddy combined for 214 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

The Parkview defense posted eight sacks and returned two fumbles for touchdowns as the Pacers (1-2) notched their first win of the season and sent Aquilla to a 1-2 record so far.

