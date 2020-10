Parkview benefited from the return from injury of starting quarterback Jasper Watson, who aired it out nicely in a comfortable win at Pacer Field.

C.J. Lanehart, Jacob Irvin and Josh Gaddy all found the end zone in the win for Parkview (4-5, 3-2 in TCAF Six-Man District 1). The Pacers clinched a home game for the first round of the TCAF playoffs, which start next week.