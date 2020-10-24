Parkview Christian 89, Mineral Wells Community 44

In Mineral Wells, Pacers standout CJ Lanehart had another massive game as he accounted for 10 touchdowns for the second straight week in leading Parkview to a victory.

Lanehart rushed for 465 yards on 19 carries and scored nine rushing TDs and completed three of seven passes for 42 yards and another touchdown.

That helped the Pacers grab a 30-22 lead by halftime and pull away in the second half.

Parkview defenders Jotham Craven and Jacob Irvin totaled 16 and 13 tackles, respectively. Craven’s tackle numbers included four sacks, while Irvin had six tackles for losses, two fumble recoveries and he blocked an extra point.

The Pacers (3-5, 2-2 in district) scored more than 65 points in a victory for the second straight week. Parkview hosts Crowley Nazarene Christian Academy in its regular season finale on Friday. The Pacers have locked up a playoff berth and can wrap up a second-place district finish with a win.