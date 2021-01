It’s not necessarily easy to go from six-man football to college football, but that’s where CJ Lanehart is headed.

The Parkview Christian Academy senior recently announced his commitment to Texas A&M-Commerce, picking the Lions over several other offers. Lanehart (6-3, 253) turned in a huge senior year in 2020 for the Pacers, amassing more than 3,100 yards of total offense and 54 touchdowns. Lanehart was a first-team honoree on the 2020 Super Centex Six-Man Football Team.