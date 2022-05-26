 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Parkview to feature new football coach, AD in fall, as Hayes departs

20190830_ss_parkview_jl3 (copy)

After three seasons, Josh Hayes is leaving Parkview Christian Academy to serve as the new head football coach at Calvert.

 Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald

Parkview Christian will have a new football coach in the fall.

Parkview’s Josh Hayes said Thursday that he will take over as the head coach at tradition-rich Calvert in the fall. The Trojans are coming off a 5-5 season in 2021. Hayes led the Pacers for three seasons, tallying an 11-20 record that included a trip to the TCAF Div. II six-man state semifinals in 2020. Parkview finished 1-8 in the 2021 season.

Parkview plans to install Cliff Summar as its new athletic director starting June 1 while Cody Landers will take over as head football coach. Landers is a 2015 Parkview graduate who played quarterback for the Pacers for four years.

