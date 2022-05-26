Parkview to feature new football coach, AD in fall, as Hayes departs

Parkview’s Josh Hayes said Thursday that he will take over as the head coach at tradition-rich Calvert in the fall. The Trojans are coming off a 5-5 season in 2021. Hayes led the Pacers for three seasons, tallying an 11-20 record that included a trip to the TCAF Div. II six-man state semifinals in 2020. Parkview finished 1-8 in the 2021 season.