Parkview's Lanehart pursing college football dream

When CJ Lanehart was in eighth grade, he pronounced to Parkview Christian Academy coach Josh Hayes that he was going to play college football.
A lot of kids have that dream, but Lanehart was unique in that he played six-man football.
“In eighth grade he was already 6-0 or 6-1,” Hayes said. “He could outrun everybody and always towered over everybody. I left for two years and came back, and I saw how much he had taken it to heart.”
On Wednesday, Lanehart made good on his eighth-grade statement as he signed an NCAA Division II scholarship with Angelo State.
“I’m so ready to get to campus and put on that Ram uniform and start competing up there,” Lanehart said. “I’m so excited to play college football. It’s all glory to God at the end of the day.”
Lanehart played nearly every position on the field during his four seasons at Parkview and delivered some astounding numbers.
During 11 games in 2020, Lanehart amassed 2,042 yards rushing and 35 touchdowns while averaging 13 yards per carry. He caught 14 passes for 427 yards and five scores and passed for 768 yards and 14 scores. Playing as a lineman, linebacker and safety, he also returned a fumble and an interception for touchdowns.
At 6-3 and 253 pounds, Lanehart often looked like a man among boys. In an 89-44 win over Community Christian, Lanehart exploded for 465 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns.
“There were several times he’d get hit after a two or three-yard gain, and he’d drag four guys with him another 10 yards,” Hayes said. “His ability to continue to go on is insane. His speed is unlike anything for a kid his size, which is why he could play slot receiver because he can run.”
Lanehart said the Angelo State coaches are projecting him to play tight end because of his size, speed and blocking ability.
“They’re looking at me at tight end because of how physical I am,” Lanehart said. “They said I’m a really good athlete and tight ends need to be able to block and run routes. I’ve been doing that all my six-man career, blocking and running the ball down field.”
A Tribune-Herald Super Centex pick, Lanehart credits Hayes for getting his name out to colleges. After returning to coach at Parkview for Lanehart’s junior year, Hayes sent film to colleges across the country, and he eventually received eight scholarship offers.
After committing to Texas A&M-Commerce two weeks ago, Lanehart switched to Angelo State on Monday.
“Angelo State has been looking at me since my freshman year,” Lanehart said. “They’re where I need to be academically. Their head coach Jeff Girsch is a really wise guy when it comes to football, and I feel like I’ll learn a lot under him. I want to be a head coach one day, and hopefully I’ll be as good as him.”
Lanehart admits he has a lot to learn about playing 11-man football, but he’s not going to let anybody outwork him.
“Every day you have to work hard, you have to go to the weight room, you have to run, you have to eat the right things, even though I don’t eat the right things all the time,” Lanehart said. “I’m getting ready to get in that weight room, so I can be as good as those kids already on the field. I just have to learn the plays.”