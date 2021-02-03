Parkview's Lanehart pursing college football dream

“There were several times he’d get hit after a two or three-yard gain, and he’d drag four guys with him another 10 yards,” Hayes said. “His ability to continue to go on is insane. His speed is unlike anything for a kid his size, which is why he could play slot receiver because he can run.”

Lanehart said the Angelo State coaches are projecting him to play tight end because of his size, speed and blocking ability.

“They’re looking at me at tight end because of how physical I am,” Lanehart said. “They said I’m a really good athlete and tight ends need to be able to block and run routes. I’ve been doing that all my six-man career, blocking and running the ball down field.”

A Tribune-Herald Super Centex pick, Lanehart credits Hayes for getting his name out to colleges. After returning to coach at Parkview for Lanehart’s junior year, Hayes sent film to colleges across the country, and he eventually received eight scholarship offers.

After committing to Texas A&M-Commerce two weeks ago, Lanehart switched to Angelo State on Monday.