Partnering up: Several colleges tap Centex area for multiple recruits, teammates

But for the players, the thrill remains the same. Allen, a four-year starter on La Vega’s offensive line who didn’t allow a sack in 2020, said he’d been dreaming of this day for years, so a little diversion like wearing a mask wasn’t going to quell his excitement.

“It means a lot to me. I’ve been working hard since Day One, and now I see where the hard work gets me,” Allen said.

Rauls filled a variety of roles for the Pirates, starting games at both quarterback and safety throughout his career. He said he’s willing to play wherever the Northwestern State coaches want to use him on the next level. He’s also glad that he’ll at least know someone on campus, since Burns is headed to the Demons, too.

“It’s something pretty cool. It’s a bonus, being able to go to a college in a different state, but knowing that I get to do it with one of my brothers is very exciting,” Rauls said. “I’m ready for the next chapter.”