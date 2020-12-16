Partnering up: Several colleges tap Centex area for multiple recruits, teammates

Even in socially-distanced 2020, it’s nice to have buddies nearby.
All across Central Texas on Wednesday, that seemed to be a theme of sorts. At schools like Connally and La Vega, multiple football players enjoyed a COVID-19-approved signing ceremony on the opening day of the early signing period. Those students expressed happiness to share the day with their teammates, some of whom will remain their teammates going forward.
For instance, the five football seniors who signed at La Vega on Wednesday morning included two pairs who will be enrolling at the same school. Defensive back Anthony “AJ” Burns and safety/quarterback Ara Rauls III both finalized their decisions to join Northwestern State in Natchitoches, Louisiana. Meanwhile, offensive lineman Robert “Big Rob” Allen and receiver Sol’Dreveon Degrate are headed together to Texas Southern University in Houston.
“It’s cool,” said Allen, of the chance to remain teammates with Degrate. “We’ve been together since we were little, playing football, since I moved down here. It’s a great thing that we’re going to the same college.”
All over Central Texas and beyond, Signing Day 2020 carried a slightly more subdued sense of pomp and circumstance than a typical year. Players and parents conversed from behind masks as they sat at tables and scrawled their signatures on those National Letters of Intent, and the photo opps featured more distancing than usual.
But for the players, the thrill remains the same. Allen, a four-year starter on La Vega’s offensive line who didn’t allow a sack in 2020, said he’d been dreaming of this day for years, so a little diversion like wearing a mask wasn’t going to quell his excitement.
“It means a lot to me. I’ve been working hard since Day One, and now I see where the hard work gets me,” Allen said.
Rauls filled a variety of roles for the Pirates, starting games at both quarterback and safety throughout his career. He said he’s willing to play wherever the Northwestern State coaches want to use him on the next level. He’s also glad that he’ll at least know someone on campus, since Burns is headed to the Demons, too.
“It’s something pretty cool. It’s a bonus, being able to go to a college in a different state, but knowing that I get to do it with one of my brothers is very exciting,” Rauls said. “I’m ready for the next chapter.”
The only one of La Vega’s five signees on Wednesday who didn’t have a teammate accompanying him on to college was running back Jar’Quae Walton, who signed with Abilene Christian. But even Walton, who leaves as La Vega’s all-time leading rusher with 4,441 yards, won’t be completely on his own. Several Central Texas players dot ACU’s current roster, and Walton said he also has circled some future games where he’ll play against his old La Vega buddies.
Walton said that he especially connected with ACU’s coaching staff, which helped him cement his decision to go to Abilene.
“They’re lovable, coachable, and they reeled me in,” Walton said.
In an opening address to his signees, La Vega coach Don Hyde expressed pride in each of them and reminded them that this day didn’t mark the end of something, but rather the beginning. He implored the players to each make sure they take advantage of their full-ride scholarships and go on to get their degrees.
It’s also just the beginning for La Vega’s senior football class of 2021. Pirates assistant coach Jermaine Carpenter handles the team’s interactions with college recruiters, and Carpenter said that a record 21 seniors on this year’s La Vega teams have received college offers. He expected 15 or 16 more players to sign in February.
“It’s something extraordinary, really. This program is not like many around the country,” Rauls said. “It teaches you something more than just the game of football. Taking that through life is making you grow as a man, as a person. It’s very, very extraordinary.”
Sold on being a Jayhawk
D’Marion Alexander knows the reputation of Kansas as the Big 12’s football doormat. He doesn’t care. He’s out to change that trajectory.
The China Spring senior linebacker signed with the Jayhawks on Wednesday, becoming the only McLennan County player to ink with a Power Five team. Alexander, an impressive-looking human at 6-foot-5 and 210 pounds, said his objective is simple.
“Really, just to change the program around,” Alexander said. “It’s been in a funk for the past 10-plus years. I’m just trying to get it back. I’m trying to get to that same winning record (as before).”
Alexander also had offers from the likes of TCU, Texas Tech and Baylor. But he’s been committed to Kansas since August, and he said that more than anything it could be traced back to KU’s head coach.
“Les Miles, he’s my favorite coach of all-time. I’ve got to get that out of the way,” said Alexander, as he wore a mask with KU’s Jayhawk logo on it. “He coached every single one of my favorite players, he knows how to get guys in the right position to succeed, and I believe he will get me there.”
Sam Houston adds Gaither, Hrbacek
The Sam Houston State Bearkats landed a couple of high-profile Central Texas players in Connally quarterback Kavian Gaither and Troy running back Zach Hrbacek.
Hrbacek, who rushed for more than 2,000 yards in 2019 and 2020 and finished with 7,571 yards for his career, was the Super Centex Offensive Player of the Year in 2019, while Gaither was a first-team selection last season at defensive back.
“We’re just trying to come out of Central Texas and let people know that people can make it from here,” Gaither said. “It’s a great feeling. I can’t wait.”
Gaither also received his Built Ford Tough Player of the Week Trophy during the Cadets’ signing ceremony inside Mac Peoples Stadium on Wednesday morning. In the final regular season game, Gaither led Connally to a 46-45 overtime victory over China Spring. That game epitomized Gaither’s high school career as he rushed for more than 200 yards, threw a touchdown pass, racked up 16 tackles and caused a fumble.
The Bearkats have options when deciding where to put Gaither.
“I’m a player that’s willing to do whatever that’s right for the team,” he said. “I’m thinking they’ll put me on the defensive side.”
Gaither was one of three Connally Cadets that signed on Wednesday. Cadets center Cody Coffman will join Division III powerhouse Mary Hardin-Baylor, and quarterback Tyler Webb signed with Division I Idaho.
Webb was the Super Centex first-team quarterback as a Bosqueville sophomore in 2018. Injuries kept him off the field during the 2019 season when he was at Midway and again in 2020 at Connally. But he pointed to the silver lining of that difficult situation.
“The biggest thing for me was, getting hurt last year and getting hurt this year, (Idaho) still believed in me the entire way,” Webb said. “I want to play for someone who believes in me.”
Webb said that the COVID-19 scenario as applies to current players’ eligibility has caused the Vandals to strategize with their current recruiting class. Half of the class, including Webb, will grayshirt and join the Idaho program in January of 2022.
Reicher running back Eli Cummings also signed with Idaho and will join the program before the 2021 season. Cummings helped La Vega reach the Class 4A Division I state championship game in 2019 and then led Reicher to the TAPPS Division IV state final this fall.
“I’m very excited, very grateful to God for this opportunity to be a Vandal,” said Cummings, who amassed more than 2,800 rushing yards in his final two high school seasons.
Like others in the area, he expressed gratitude that he wasn’t necessarily going off to college alone. He won’t know many people in Moscow, Idaho, but at least he’ll know Webb.
“I’ve known Tyler for a little bit, we’ve played basketball together. So we’ll have company,” Cummings said.
All in all, it was a very different National Signing Day in 2020. Some players mentioned that they had older family members who didn’t attend their ceremonies in order to try to stay safe and healthy. Naturally, the players wished those relatives could have been there.
But it remained a big day nonetheless.
“It’s bittersweet,” China Spring’s Alexander said. “Out of everything that we’ve been through as a country, as a nation, to pull this off, it’s absolutely a blessing.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!