Passing the test: Crawford's ball movement bounces Axtell, 53-37

Hollingsworth still made the Pirates work. Axtell came ready for a gunfight, as the Longhorns made their first three shots of the game. Hollingsworth’s second corner 3-pointer of the opening quarter pushed the Longhorns to a quick 12-9 lead, leading to a Crawford timeout.

Elmore’s main message during that stoppage? Stop giving that guy open shots. Get a hand in his face.

As the game progressed, the Pirates did so.

“We just had to make sure we knew where he was always at,” Elmore said of Hollingsworth. “I think he came out and had 14 in the first half and we knew at halftime we had to turn everything to him. Make sure we get the ball out of his hands as much as we could, and if he did get the ball in his hands make sure we stayed in his face and not let him get any penetration or any wide-open shots. But he still managed to do that a few times.”

Indeed, Hollingsworth led all scorers with 24 points. But he had to doggedly work for every shot attempt, as Crawford shadowed him with multiple defenders and forced other Longhorns to try to beat them. Axtell’s other players couldn’t supply any real consistent support, as Gavin Belk (eight points) was the only other Longhorn player with more than one basket.