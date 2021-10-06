 Skip to main content
Peacock, Bankston claim WacoTrib.com Player of the Week honors
Peacock, Bankston claim WacoTrib.com Player of the Week honors

Whitney

Whitney's Garrett Peacock

 Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald

Whitney quarterback Garrett Peacock and Lorena defensive lineman Baxter Bankston won the WacoTrib.com Player of the Week votes this week.

Peacock, who edged out Lorena’s Braylon Henry in the voting, passed for 202 yards in Whitney’s 68-0 victory over Dallas A+ Academy.

Bankston registered eight tackles, a tackle for loss, a sack and a fumble recovery to help Lorena defeat Troy, 55-15. He finished 130 votes ahead of West’s Tristan Gatlin in the poll.

The WacoTrib.com Player of the Week poll is made up from the weekly Honor Roll in Sunday’s paper. Coaches can send Honor Roll info to chad.conine@wacotrib.com.

