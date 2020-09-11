Penalties thwart Connally in 17-7 loss to Springtown

Connally beat itself up in a 17-7 Homecoming loss to Springtown Friday night. The Cadets racked up almost 100 yards in penalties, with nine of those flags thrown before halftime.
Although Connally kicked off strong, cracking the board first with a 27-yard touchdown run by sophomore wide receiver Tre Wisner, the rest of the night was bleak for the Cadets. Even without seven penalties against them in the second quarter alone, the Porcupines’ defense was like a wall Connally couldn’t wreck through.
Springtown tied things up on its second drive of the second quarter with a quick pass from senior quarterback Camden Chesney to junior wide receiver Matthew Lockhart who ran it in for the score on third-and-8 from the 8-yard line. The Cadets caught a break a few minutes later when they recovered a dropped fourth down punt.
Eight plays and two flags later, Connally senior quarterback Tyler Webb was sacked for a loss of six yards to put the Cadets at a third-and-28 disadvantage. Webb then threw what seemed to be a Hail Mary pass to junior wide receiver JJ Joiner that would have put Connally within the 15. The home crowd’s cheers soon turned into boos as an ineligible man downfield was called against the Cadets.
The game remained tied at seven going into the second half.
The tide seemed to turn for Connally on a recovered fumble during the first drive of the second half. The Cadets made their way to the Springtown 30 four plays later. Webb faked a handoff before taking off down the right side of the field but Connally’s penalty troubles struck again, keeping the Cadets at the 30.
Chesney put Springtown ahead with a touchdown pass during the following drive, hitting senior Cooper Croft for 15-yards with 3:19 left in the third. The Porcupines added to their lead in the fourth with a 12-play field goal drive. The Cadets’ final drive was shut down by Springtown’s defense with aggressive tackle by senior cornerback Dakota Strahan.
The Porcupines almost struck again at the end of the quarter when Chesney bulldozed his way with back-to-back-to-back QB keepers from the 25 to the 10-yard line with just under a minute left to play. A flag pushed them back to the 15-yard line and they allowed the clock to run down.
