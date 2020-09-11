Penalties thwart Connally in 17-7 loss to Springtown

Connally beat itself up in a 17-7 Homecoming loss to Springtown Friday night. The Cadets racked up almost 100 yards in penalties, with nine of those flags thrown before halftime.

Although Connally kicked off strong, cracking the board first with a 27-yard touchdown run by sophomore wide receiver Tre Wisner, the rest of the night was bleak for the Cadets. Even without seven penalties against them in the second quarter alone, the Porcupines’ defense was like a wall Connally couldn’t wreck through.

Springtown tied things up on its second drive of the second quarter with a quick pass from senior quarterback Camden Chesney to junior wide receiver Matthew Lockhart who ran it in for the score on third-and-8 from the 8-yard line. The Cadets caught a break a few minutes later when they recovered a dropped fourth down punt.

Eight plays and two flags later, Connally senior quarterback Tyler Webb was sacked for a loss of six yards to put the Cadets at a third-and-28 disadvantage. Webb then threw what seemed to be a Hail Mary pass to junior wide receiver JJ Joiner that would have put Connally within the 15. The home crowd’s cheers soon turned into boos as an ineligible man downfield was called against the Cadets.

The game remained tied at seven going into the second half.