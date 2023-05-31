Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

With Taylor’s Chris Perez pitching 6.1 shutout innings and contributing a two-run homer, No. 4 China Spring dropped its playoff opener for the second straight week, falling 3-0 in the Class 4A regional final on Wednesday night at Baylor Ballpark.

It only took the No. 10 Ducks (31-3-1) two big hits to get ahead despite a solid start by Brennan Daniel, who was approximately 30 pitches away from reaching the 110-pitch count to finish the day with a complete game, allowing all three runs on four hits, one walk and one hit batter, striking out two in the process.

“A couple pitches got away from us, they had two big hits,” said China Spring head coach Cory Beckham. “And then we had the same scoring opportunities really, and maybe more, and we just didn’t come up with a big hit tonight. We had the guys we wanted up there and tonight wasn’t their night. Tomorrow will be.”

The Cougars (33-5-1) had opportunities but were thwarted by Perez, who did not allow China Spring to score over 6.1 innings of work, picking up 10 strikeouts and giving up just three hits while walking four (one intentional) and hitting two.

The Ducks got on the board in the bottom of the second. Following a failed leadoff bunt and a three-pitch strikeout, first baseman Brayden Alderete picked up a walk and made it all the way in from first on an RBI double off the bat of centerfielder Jake Jansky. Second baseman Mario Aguero ground out to short to end the inning.

Taylor added two more in the top of the fourth to put China Spring in a 3-0 hole. Designated hitter Cohen Tyree drilled a lead-off double to the left field corner on the first pitch of the frame and Perez bashed a two-run bomb over center right on the second pitch of the next at-bat. Daniel got three of the next four batters to fly out to limit the damage.

“We tried to go inside with the fastball, missed it and their guy smoked one to left field and then we had a changeup on the big guy and he smoked it,” Beckham said. “It was two pitches. That was all it was. Brennan pitched a great game. I mean, if you miss on two pitches, you’ve had a pretty good night. They just happened to be good enough to make us pay.”

China Spring loaded the bases in the top of the fifth with two outs as centerfielder Jacob Klement reached on a fielder’s choice that took third baseman Jayden Honey off the field and shortstop Mason Kirk was hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second.

They both advanced on a balk and an intentional walk to catcher Jase Garrett left no room for more as first baseman Dean Hannah came up to bat. Perez got Hannah to ground out, allowing Ducks fans a sigh of relief.

“(Perez) just had a little more velocity than we’re used to,” Beckham noted. “So we just got to kind of come out there early a little bit and kind of put a swing on it so when he throws the off-speed behind it, which he did multiple times when he had Dean out there — he had a full count on him and he came with the fastball and (Dean) was just a little late, got jammed on it. That’s just baseball. It happens all the time.”

“He got the best of us today. Tomorrow might be a new day,” Beckham added. “We sure think it is. That’s our plan, to grind, and when we’re in those same opportunities I kind almost tell you, I can foreshadow, when those same guys come up to bat tomorrow, they’re going to come through for us — that’s what great players do.”

China Spring earned a walk in the top of the seventh and Perez reached his pitch count with his final strikeout to bring out Tyree as the closer. A popup and a groundout to second squashed any attempt at a rally for the Cougars.

Defensively, China Spring gave up just one error as Kirk bobbled a one-out grounder in the fifth inning, but the runner was left on base thanks to a pair of flyouts. Daniel incited 12 outs via flyball, popup or lineout and the Cougars also executed double play in the third.

Taylor leftfielder Connor Barcuch led off with a single to third, beating the throw form Honey but was forced out at second as Ducks shortstop Dominick Hartman tapped an 0-2 pitch to the edge of second base for Kirk to make the scoop, step on the bag and toss the ball to first for the double play to match a Taylor double play that caught the Cougars in the first inning.

“We hung in there. Brennan when he made his pitches, we popped them up and had a few groundouts,” Beckham said. “They’ve got a couple good hitters in the middle of their order and we had them a little off-balance and they did the same to us. Their guy’s a power pitcher but we missed a hole here and there, placing a couple of base hits and hopefully it will be different tomorrow.”

China Spring will roll out Honey as the game two starter in Thursday’s 4:30 matchup. Beckham noted the Cougars are more than confident in Honey’s ability to get the job done as they look to force a game three later Thursday night at Baylor Ballpark.

“He’ll be ready to go,” Beckham said of Honey. “That was the plan. If we didn’t get past game one, we’ll roll Jayden Honey out there. We got tons of faith in him and we’ll rock and roll.”