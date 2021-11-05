Perfect Crawford avenges 2020 'loss' to Valley Mills, 45-7

CRAWFORD — The Crawford Pirates checked a few items off their to-do list Friday night. First and foremost was an undefeated regular season. Second, beat Valley Mills — a team they had to forfeit to last year due to COVID-19 issues.
The fourth-ranked Pirates reeled off 32 unanswered points after the Eagles scored an early second-quarter touchdown and avenged 2020’s only regular-season “loss” on Friday, beating the visiting Eagles, 45-7, on senior night.
Crawford will now turns its attention to next week’s bi-district playoffs, as it will face Dawson at 7 p.m. Thursday at Midway’s Panther Stadium.
The Pirates picked off Valley Mills quarterback Elandis Taylor four times and scored seven touchdowns of their own to improve to 10-0.
The fast-paced Valley Mills offense couldn’t overcome a rash of penalties, and found very little running room in the decisive first half. Meanwhile, Crawford quarterback Luke Torbert had more than enough help from a balanced Pirate offense in the form of six rushing touchdowns — two each by Torbert, Breck Chambers and Camron Walker.
“We did a good job of controlling the clock and trying to limit what they could do,” Crawford coach Greg Jacobs said. “They’re a much-improved team and they get can put up a lot of plays. We try to take away what the other team wants to do … have done that all year, and tonight our defense did a great job.”
Crawford led 13-0 before Taylor completed his first pass in the game—a 32-yard strike to Kaleb Kuligowski that kick-started the Eagles’ only scoring drive of the night. He then hit on his next five passes before Pecos Dutschmann rambled for a nine-yard touchdown at the 10:46 mark of the second quarter.
The Eagles’ score woke up Crawford’s offense in a big way. The Pirates scored on all three second-quarter drives to lead 32-7 at halftime. Torbert had a 51-yard touchdown run, Chambers scored on 22-yard run, and from a yard out in the scoring spree.
Torbert was 8-of-11 for 124 yards in the first half, and threw only two passes afterward. He and Colt Murphree also intercepted Taylor in the first half.
The Eagles had 10 penalties for 97 yards before halftime. Two of those came on back-to-back personal foul calls that set up Torbert’s 51-yard score to make it 26-7 with 5:03 left in the second quarter.
Crawford scored on its opening possession, covering only 26 yards after a 12-yard punt set the Pirates up in Eagle territory. Chambers broke free for 12 yards on a fourth-down play to set up the touchdown, a three-yard pass from Torbert to Wyatt Ripley.
The Pirates got their second touchdown late in the first quarter on a seven-yard keeper by Torbert. The junior signal-caller set up the score with a 28-yard completion to Ripley.
The Pirates were only penalized twice, and erased their biggest mental mistake of the game, failing to down the second-half kickoff that gave the Eagles the ball at the Crawford 20. Three plays later, Chambers returned an interception 42 yards, leading to the first of two second-half Walker touchdowns — a six-yard run that made it 38-7. Walker’s 12-yard touchdown made capped the scoring with 9:49 left in the game.