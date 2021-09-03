Permian outguns Midway, 57-41

Midway showed dynamic offensive capability, tremendous resilience and a will to battle against one of the state’s traditional high school football powers.
What the Panthers didn’t show was much defense.
Electrifying Odessa Permian quarterback Rodney Hall passed for three touchdowns and ran for three more to outgun Midway, 57-41, Friday night at Panther Stadium.
Though the Panthers fell to 0-2 in coach Shane Anderson’s first season, they were much more competitive than in last weekend’s 69-17 season-opening loss to Round Rock.
“Like I told the kids, we’re a lot better football team than we were last Friday, and that’s all you can ask for,” Anderson said. “Offensively we played good enough to win the football game. But you give up 50 points, you don’t deserve to win a 6A football game.”
Midway quarterback Reid Tedford hit 18 of 23 passes for 312 yards and three touchdowns while Junior Thornton made eight catches for 177 yards and two scores. Dominique Hill balanced Midway’s attack by rushing for 154 yards and a score.
Anderson believes Tedford’s work with Midway offensive coordinator Tommy Allison is beginning to show.
“Coach Allison has done a great job with him, challenging him every week to become not only a better quarterback but a better leader,” Anderson said. “Reid’s done a great job taking hold of that and he’s going to continue to grow and continue to get better.”
But Permian (2-0) piled up 596 yards total offense as Hall rushed for 189 yards and hit nine of 16 passes for 231 yards. All three of his touchdown passes went to Ja’Quan Richardson.
“We got to tackle better and we can’t give up the big plays over the top,” Anderson said. “We knew that coming in. We got in a track meet with them tonight and they made more plays than we did.”
In a game that saw nine lead changes, Midway took its last lead when Tedford hit Taron Lowrance for a 26-yard touchdown to make it 34-29 with 7:38 left in the third quarter.
Hall quickly answered with a 19-yard scoring pass to Richardson as Permian grabbed a 36-34 edge. Permian got a rare stop when Kayden Baze intercepted a tipped Tedford pass at the 5 and returned it 22 yards.
Permian took advantage of the turnover by driving 73 yards with Tristan Johnson finishing it off with a 14-yard touchdown run to open up a 43-34 edge with 46 seconds left in the third quarter.
The Panthers weren’t through as Tedford hit Thornton for a 66-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 43-41 with 10:34 left in the game.
But once again Permian answered as Richardson’s kickoff return to the 24 set up Hall’s seven-yard touchdown run to extend the lead to 50-41 with 8:02 remaining.
Facing fourth-and-eight at Permian’s 30, Tedford had a chance to get a first down with an open field in front of him, but slipped on a flea-flicker play for a six-yard loss.
Permian finished off the win with Johnson’s two-yard scoring run with 50 seconds remaining.
After a scoreless first quarter, Midway and Permian combined for 50 points in a wild second quarter.
Hill started the scoring by romping up the middle for six-yard touchdown to finish off an eight-play, 83-yard drive to open the second quarter.
But Permian blocked James Satterfield’s extra point attempt and Bryce Woody picked up the ball and ran for the two-point score to cut Midway’s lead to 6-2.
Hall pulled off a spectacular quarterback draw when he broke into the clear and ran for a 50-yard touchdown for Permian.
But it took Midway just two plays to respond as Dhamir McDonnaugh exploded for a 59-yard touchdown run to grab a 13-9 edge with 8:15 left in the second quarter.
But there was plenty of second quarter scoring to come as Hall hit Richardson for a 19-yard touchdown pass to regain a 16-13 lead with 2:57 left in the second quarter.
Thornton returned the kickoff 47 yards to Permian’s 37. After Tedford hit Lowrance for 26 yards, Tedford scrambled for an 11-yard touchdown to lift Midway to a 20-16 edge.
That lead didn’t last long as Hall hit Brian Mahaffey for 33 yards before Hall executed the quarterback draw again for a 32-yard scoring run as Permian regained the lead 23-20 with 1:17 left in the second quarter.
But that wasn’t the end of the second quarter scoring as Tedford hit Thornton in stride down the left sideline for a 35-yard touchdown to lift Midway to a 27-23 lead with 36 seconds left in the second quarter.