Permian outguns Midway, 57-41

But Permian (2-0) piled up 596 yards total offense as Hall rushed for 189 yards and hit nine of 16 passes for 231 yards. All three of his touchdown passes went to Ja’Quan Richardson.

“We got to tackle better and we can’t give up the big plays over the top,” Anderson said. “We knew that coming in. We got in a track meet with them tonight and they made more plays than we did.”

In a game that saw nine lead changes, Midway took its last lead when Tedford hit Taron Lowrance for a 26-yard touchdown to make it 34-29 with 7:38 left in the third quarter.

Hall quickly answered with a 19-yard scoring pass to Richardson as Permian grabbed a 36-34 edge. Permian got a rare stop when Kayden Baze intercepted a tipped Tedford pass at the 5 and returned it 22 yards.

Permian took advantage of the turnover by driving 73 yards with Tristan Johnson finishing it off with a 14-yard touchdown run to open up a 43-34 edge with 46 seconds left in the third quarter.

The Panthers weren’t through as Tedford hit Thornton for a 66-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 43-41 with 10:34 left in the game.