Persistent University Lady Trojans survive five-set fight with Waco High, 3-2

Back and forth they went in the third set, and the score was tied at 19 following a late ace from Elaina Franklin of University. But Waco High closed on an impressive 6-1 run, aided by an Asharah Thibodeaux ace and a well-timed putaway from Khloe Turnbull.

That set win gave the Lady Lions a confidence boost, as they were noticeably looser and started dancing to the music during timeouts. They bounced out to a 16-5 lead in the fourth set and seemed poised to run away with it, just as University had done in the second.

However, the Lady Trojans showed their own UFC level of fight. With Lewis locked in at the service line, University rolled off an 11-0 run to not only get back in it but take the lead. The Lady Trojans went up 21-19 on a kill from Dyamon Griggs.

Waco High scratched back, though, as the final points of the set resulted in some of the wildest, most hustle-filled volleys of the night. That included two points that had to be replayed after the officials couldn’t agree on the winner of the point. Waco High finally took the set, 25-22, when Shaw slipped that most fortuitous of aces in for the winning point, as the ball nicked the top of the net and fell in safely.