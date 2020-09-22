Persistent University Lady Trojans survive five-set fight with Waco High, 3-2

When you’re winless, every match serves as a crash course entitled Win-ology: How to Learn To Triumph Through Greater Persistence.
University passed that course on Tuesday, against a feisty Waco High team that gave the Lady Trojans everything they wanted.
It wasn’t always a thing of beauty, but University made the timely plays it needed down the stretch to survive a five-set crosstown throwdown with Waco High, 27-25, 25-11, 20-25, 22-25, 15-10, in nondistrict volleyball action at the Trojan Gym. In the process, University (1-2) pocketed that all-important first win of the season, as well as year-long bragging rights over its Waco ISD sisters.
“We’re learning how to win. I’ve got a few returners, one of my key players (Alexis Hadnot) had gone down (to an ACL injury) at the beginning of the season,” University coach Jeffrey Cornell said. “So we’ve got some non-veterans who are having to step into veteran roles and learn how to win. This is their first win of the season, and it was a challenging game. Waco High played really hard, they were very scrappy. We just had to be persistent.”
Waco High coach Kaylan Talley used that same adjective to describe her team — scrappy — and it was perfectly fitting. The Lady Lions (0-3) exhibited no shortage of pluck in climbing out of a 0-2 hole to steal the momentum and get back in the match.
“We’re a better, scrappy team this year,” Talley said. “We’re moving, it’s improvement. That’s what I want to see. I just want to see improvement every game we come out and step out on the floor.”
In the decisive fifth set, you could hear both teams’ stomachs growling, as their hunger for that first win was evident. They fought to a 6-6 tie through the first 12 points. Who would blink first?
Turned out to be Waco High. The Lady Trojans took the lead for good on a sweet save by setter Alaisha Mata that extended a volley and eventually led to a University point. Then down the stretch they served with both power and precision, with sophomore Mia Garcia delivering a key ace late.
“We served aggressive tonight, I was very happy with our serving tonight,” Cornell said. “I wasn’t upset with our passing, we just struggled a bit with creating some offense.”
Waco High pulled to within 13-10 on a kill from Ciarra Shaw. But University scored the final two points to put a stranglehold on the win, getting point No. 14 after the Lady Lions were whistled for a lift and then snatching match point when a Waco High return sailed long of the back line.
It was that kind of match throughout. The teams were far from flawless in their execution, but they couldn’t have been much more evenly matched.
University’s top offensive threat on the night was junior Jolee Lewis, whose match-leading nine kills all came on tips. Lewis also dropped in four service aces.
Turns out those tips weren’t just a way to keep the Lady Lion defense off-balance.
“We sort of set that up before the game,” Cornell said. “She has a little bit of an abdominal strain, and so our trainer told me I could use her, but for tips only. She couldn’t swing away at the ball. So that was part of the strategy going in. She’s an excellent tipper, so it actually worked out well for us tonight.”
Lewis and Zandria Hughes both squeaked in successful tips late in the see-sawing opening set, which University pulled out, 27-25, after a lift violation from the Lady Lions.
University surfed that wave into the second set. The Lady Trojans strung together some of their sharpest play of the night, fueled in part by strong play at the net from senior Dareuna Robinson (eight kills, multiple blocks on the night). University had runs of 4-0 and 8-0 in the set on its way to cruising, 25-11.
But the brooms remained in the janitor’s closet, as Waco High resisted the sweep with some moxie.
“I told my girls to compete. Heart, that’s what it is,” Talley said. “Have some heart when you get out here and step on that floor. Be coachable.”
Back and forth they went in the third set, and the score was tied at 19 following a late ace from Elaina Franklin of University. But Waco High closed on an impressive 6-1 run, aided by an Asharah Thibodeaux ace and a well-timed putaway from Khloe Turnbull.
That set win gave the Lady Lions a confidence boost, as they were noticeably looser and started dancing to the music during timeouts. They bounced out to a 16-5 lead in the fourth set and seemed poised to run away with it, just as University had done in the second.
However, the Lady Trojans showed their own UFC level of fight. With Lewis locked in at the service line, University rolled off an 11-0 run to not only get back in it but take the lead. The Lady Trojans went up 21-19 on a kill from Dyamon Griggs.
Waco High scratched back, though, as the final points of the set resulted in some of the wildest, most hustle-filled volleys of the night. That included two points that had to be replayed after the officials couldn’t agree on the winner of the point. Waco High finally took the set, 25-22, when Shaw slipped that most fortuitous of aces in for the winning point, as the ball nicked the top of the net and fell in safely.
“We can definitely build on what we did tonight,” Waco High’s Talley said. “I think every game thus far that we’ve played, every night is better. I just want to get better every night.”
Franklin and Mata pounded four aces apiece to tie Lewis for high honors for University. Ireland Starts had three aces for the Lady Trojans.
Turnbull topped Waco High with five kills, while Ke’Turah King — the team’s hardest hitter, by far — added four, along with KeAundra Dunner, who also had four.
