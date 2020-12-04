Pirate power: Crawford romps to 48-0 win over Bosqueville

Bosqueville got an eyeful of how dangerous Crawford can be when every area of the team is working together in unison.
With senior quarterback Tanner Merenda throwing two touchdown passes and running for another score, the No. 7 Pirates romped to a 48-0 win over Bosqueville on Friday night in the region finals at Midway’s Panther Stadium.
The Pirates (13-1) will advance to the Class 2A Division I state semifinals against Post at a site to be determined.
“It’s the best feeling in the world,” Merenda said. “I hadn’t made it to the fifth round before. I was a ball boy during 2016 when we went to state. Getting back to that makes me happy.”
Most observers expected another down-to-the-wire finish after Crawford beat Bosqueville, 27-20, on Oct. 23 to win the District 7-2A Division I title.
That was the last loss for the Bulldogs (9-4) as they won five straight games, including a 21-20 upset of No. 5 Lindsay last week in the region semifinals.
But Crawford dominated from the start and opened up a 35-0 halftime lead. The Bulldogs couldn’t stop the Pirates’ ground game as Breck Chambers ran 17 times for 131 yards and a touchdown and Garrett Pearson rushed 18 times for 113 yards and a score.
With Merenda hitting six of nine passes for 73 yards and rushing for 61 yards, the Pirates finished with 389 yards total offense.
“We had an incredible week of practice from Monday through Wednesday, sticking to the basics, what we do best, smash-mouth football,” Merenda said. “We came out here and executed the game plan perfectly. Bosqueville put up 20 points against us last time and this time they scored none. That’s how much we’ve improved over these few weeks.”
Bosqueville quarterback Luke Bradshaw hit 17 of 25 passes for 143 yards, but the Pirates didn’t allow him to burn them deep like he did against Lindsay last week.
“I just had a really good feeling when we started this ballgame,” said Crawford coach Greg Jacobs. “I think it left a bad taste in their mouth the first time we played them because we didn’t play very well. They realized they’re much better than we expected back then and they’re much better now. So we really had to focus in on performing well and executing, and I thought they did a great job tonight.”
Crawford took command early as special teams set up the first three touchdowns to open a 21-0 first-quarter lead.
Chambers returned the opening kickoff 27 yards to Crawford’s 43 and then showed his running skills as he popped around the left side for 20 yards.
On his next carry, Chambers took a pitch to the right and hurdled a Bosqueville defender before breaking down the right sideline for a 33-yard score to give the Pirates a 7-0 lead with 9:50 left in the first quarter.
The Crawford bench went crazy after Chambers’ hurdle.
“I remember the last time Breck tried to hurdle one of their players and didn’t get over him,” Merenda said. “This time he said I’m going to hurdle No. 10 (Larson Hoffmeyer) and he did. He proved it and we all went crazy and that started the momentum from the get-go.”
The Pirates forced the Bulldogs to punt, but Jayce Powers tried to avoid the rush and fumbled at Bosqueville’s 30. Crawford capitalized as Merenda found a wide-open Trey Dobie down the left sideline for a nine-yard touchdown to open up a 14-0 lead.
Crawford’s special teams delivered again when Luke Torbert returned a punt 27 yards followed by an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against the Bulldogs.
Getting great field position once again at Bosqueville’s 30, Pearson broke through the middle for a 14-yard touchdown run to open up a 21-0 lead with 57 seconds left in the first quarter.
“In big games, special teams come into play so often,” Jacobs said. “So we really focus on that to make sure we’re really sound in our scheme and structure and personnel. We really did well tonight.”
Following another Bosqueville punt, Chambers’ 69-yard touchdown run was wiped out by a penalty. But that didn’t faze the Pirates as Merenda hit Dobie for 12 yards and Ty Williams for 18 before Pearson popped off a 15-yard run.
Merenda went to Dobie again for a 12-yard touchdown to stretch the lead to 28-0 with 5:59 remaining in the second quarter.
There was still time to score again as Merenda faked a handoff and broke away for a 45-yard touchdown to extend Crawford’s lead to 35-0 with 2:03 left in the second quarter.
Crawford’s defense was opportunistic to open the third quarter as Colt Murphree intercepted Bradshaw’s pass and returned it to the 29. The Pirates cashed in again as Blaine Hyland ran for a four-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 41-0.
After the Bulldogs were stopped at Crawford’s 12 with 1:54 left in the third quarter, the Pirates took more than 11 minutes off the clock as they drove for an 88-yard touchdown with Camron Walker finishing it off with a two-yard run with 3:29 left in the game.
