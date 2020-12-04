Pirate power: Crawford romps to 48-0 win over Bosqueville

“We had an incredible week of practice from Monday through Wednesday, sticking to the basics, what we do best, smash-mouth football,” Merenda said. “We came out here and executed the game plan perfectly. Bosqueville put up 20 points against us last time and this time they scored none. That’s how much we’ve improved over these few weeks.”

Bosqueville quarterback Luke Bradshaw hit 17 of 25 passes for 143 yards, but the Pirates didn’t allow him to burn them deep like he did against Lindsay last week.

“I just had a really good feeling when we started this ballgame,” said Crawford coach Greg Jacobs. “I think it left a bad taste in their mouth the first time we played them because we didn’t play very well. They realized they’re much better than we expected back then and they’re much better now. So we really had to focus in on performing well and executing, and I thought they did a great job tonight.”

Crawford took command early as special teams set up the first three touchdowns to open a 21-0 first-quarter lead.

Chambers returned the opening kickoff 27 yards to Crawford’s 43 and then showed his running skills as he popped around the left side for 20 yards.