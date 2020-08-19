Pirate re-boot: James, Chilton work to kick-start a small-school powerhouse

Chris James, who earned Super Centex Defensive Player of the Year as a Chilton player in 2001, took over as head coach in 2018. Little gave James his first job out of college after the former Pirate finished his playing days at Utah State. So James has been through the ups and downs.

Perhaps that’s why he had the patience to stick with a young roster through a difficult campaign two years ago.

“A lot of our guys had to play varsity games as freshmen,” James said, referring to the 2018 season when the Pirates went 1-10. “It was a bunch of growing pains. But at the same time, sometimes a knock on the head is the best lesson you can have. Those guys learned from it and I feel like it made them tougher going forward.”

In an odd twist of the UIL playoff system, Chilton was playing in a five-team district in 2018. That meant the Pirates’ one win of the season — a 30-6 victory over Bartlett in early November — qualified them for the playoffs as the fourth-place team from 13-2A Div. II. But the thrill was short-lived as Burton stomped Chilton, 59-13, in bi-district.

The Pirates started to gain momentum last fall when they won four of their first five games.