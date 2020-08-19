The Chilton Pirates believe they belong in the same sentence with Mart and Bremond in more ways than one.

When the UIL released its current collection of football districts, it managed to pack a whole lot of state titles into one Central Texas small-school loop. District 10-2A Division II features a combined 14 of them.

Mart, the reigning 2A Division II superpower, has eight championships to its credit, including three straight going into this fall. Bremond’s three-peat of 2A D-II crowns from 2014-16 brought that program’s total to four state titles. But don’t forget Chilton, which reached the mountaintop in 1972 and again in 2006.

“The district that we’re in has a lot of tradition and pride,” Chilton third-year coach Chris James said. “Bremond’s won a few state championships. You’ve got Mart, of course. You have Chilton who won a championship (most recently) in ’06.”

The Pirates were a small-school force not too long ago.

Under former coaches Lucky Gamble and Robert Little, Chilton won at least 10 games per season from 2001-2006. The run culminated with Little leading the Pirates to a 20-10 victory over Windthorst in the 2006 Class 1A Division II championship game.

In the wilderness

But those high times were followed by a decade of inconsistency when the Pirates traveled a few rounds into the playoffs in some years and suffered losing records in others. Eventually, things bottomed out in 2017 and 2018 when Chilton won a combined three games.

Chris James, who earned Super Centex Defensive Player of the Year as a Chilton player in 2001, took over as head coach in 2018. Little gave James his first job out of college after the former Pirate finished his playing days at Utah State. So James has been through the ups and downs.

Perhaps that’s why he had the patience to stick with a young roster through a difficult campaign two years ago.

“A lot of our guys had to play varsity games as freshmen,” James said, referring to the 2018 season when the Pirates went 1-10. “It was a bunch of growing pains. But at the same time, sometimes a knock on the head is the best lesson you can have. Those guys learned from it and I feel like it made them tougher going forward.”

In an odd twist of the UIL playoff system, Chilton was playing in a five-team district in 2018. That meant the Pirates’ one win of the season — a 30-6 victory over Bartlett in early November — qualified them for the playoffs as the fourth-place team from 13-2A Div. II. But the thrill was short-lived as Burton stomped Chilton, 59-13, in bi-district.

The Pirates started to gain momentum last fall when they won four of their first five games.

“We always preach around here, ‘Have faith and believe,’” James said. “But the guys began to have something that they could see physically that they were bearing the fruits of their labor.”

Chilton’s success continued in district play with a win over an Iola program that thumped the Pirates, 41-22, the previous season. Chilton added a victory against Bartlett and went to the playoffs as the third-place seed.

As a reward, the Pirates got another go-round with Burton in bi-district. This time Chilton scored 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to defeat the Panthers, 28-21.

As he was preparing for practice last week, James thought back on the way events lined up for his squad in 2019.

“To meet up with Burton in the first round and to win that game, that’s huge,” James said. “You don’t always get a chance to play that first round playoff game again. The cards got to fall in the right place. For our guys to play them again and have some success, that was good for the senior class and the leadership going forward.”

As satisfying as it was for Chilton to win its first playoff game in five years, when James reflects on a 7-5 record last fall, he can’t forget about the ones that got away. The Pirates lost by eight points in their district opener against Florence and by four in the final regular season game versus Granger. They were that close to finishing second in district behind Bremond and maybe going even further in the postseason.

Another step forward

Chilton has an opportunity to take another step forward in the coming season. The Pirates return eight starters on offense and nine that started at least some of the time on defense. They’re also the wild card in a district with Mart and Bremond figuring to be heavy favorites and a pack of teams — Frost, Wortham and Hubbard — who are trying to establish some momentum.

Can the Pirates push mighty Mart? Will the Chilton-Bremond matchup be a late-season showdown? Those are intriguing questions.

However, the reality in 2020 is that each week is an adventure into the unknown. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused as much uncertainty as sickness.

In Chilton, at least, the goal is to make as much progress as time allows.

“One of the things we preach to the guys is practice every day like it’s your last day of practice,” James said. “If we get to the games, play every game like it could be your last because you never know when the call could come that you have to shut it down. With that in mind, go hard for those seniors who want to end on positive vibes.”

