Playoff picture 2022: How local high school football districts shook out

From the Centex high school football: Complete Week 11 coverage series
The following is a breakdown of the playoff qualifiers for each of the Central Texas districts in the Tribune-Herald coverage area. Four teams qualify for the postseason in Classes 2A and above. Two teams per district make the playoffs in Class 1A (six-man). Teams in bold type are the Division I representatives in Class 6A.

* tied for position, + pending Saturday games

DistrictFirstSecondThirdFourth
12-6AH. Heights
TempleWeiss*Bryan*
4-5A (I)MidlothianRed Oak*L. Belton*
Shoemaker*
11-5A (II)BeltonRouse*University*Elgin*
5-4A (I)C. SpringS'ville*La Vega*Alvarado*
4-4A (II)Glen RoseFerrisGodleyHillsboro
11-4A (II)ConnallyM'villeGatesvilleSalado
7-3A (I)WestGrandviewWhitneyMadison
8-3A (I)MalakoffTeagueFairfield*Mexia*
11-3A (I)FranklinCam. YoeLorenaAcademy
13-3A (II)LexingtonRogersBuffaloClifton
5-2A (I)TolarColemanBangsHamilton
7-2A (I)CayugaAxtellRio Vista*Kerens*
8-2A (I)CrawfordMarlinR-LottRiesel
10-2A (II)MartWorthamDawsonHico
13-2A (II)ChiltonGrangerBremondMilano
TAPPS 1-IVLubbock*Muenster*FW Temple1st Bapt.*
 (5) W'ford*(6) Gorman(7) Reicher 
11-1A (I)BlumMilford
12-1A (I)AbbottAquilla
14-1A (I)JonesboroMay
10-1A (II)MorganBynum
11-1A (II)OglesbyCalvert
12-1A (II)Bluff DaleIredell
TAPPS 6M 1-IHill Co.Veritas*Pr./Peace*(4) Lone Star+ (5) TSD+
TAPPS 6M 3-IIMF FaithLive Oak/Concordia+
TAPPS 6M 3-IIIL'view Her.RockwallEagle Chr.*+Greenville*+
TCAF 6M 1St. Paul'sMW Comm.MethodistSt. Mary's

• University plays Belton for a district championship Friday, which few would've predicted just 10 weeks ago. The Trojans were 0-10 last year, so just making the playoffs was already a huge step. But winning a district title is next-level stuff. He's got strong credentials already for Super Centex honors, but if head coach Kent Laster leads his Trojans to a district crown, would he be up for some statewide accolades? Trib sportswriter D.J. Ramirez, non-Trib sportswriter Chad Conine and Trib sports editor Brice Cherry are back to talk some Centex football.

