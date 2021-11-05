 Skip to main content
Playoff picture: How local high school football districts shook out
THE PLAYOFF PICTURE

Playoff picture: How local high school football districts shook out

  • Updated
The following is a breakdown of the playoff qualifiers for each of the Central Texas districts in the Tribune-Herald coverage area. Four teams qualify for the postseason in Classes 2A and above. Two teams per district make the playoffs in Class 1A (six-man). Teams in bold type are the Division I representatives in Class 6A and TCAF.

PLAYOFF QUALIFIERS

* tied for position

DistrictFirstSecondThirdFourth
11-6ADuncanvilleDeSotoCedar HillWaxahachie
12-6ATempleH. HeightsBeltonBryan
5-5A (II)AledoTimberview*Burleson*Everman*
5-4A (I)StephenvilleLa VegaMid. HeritageBrownwood
5-4A (II)Glen RoseHillsboroFerrisGodley
7-4A (II)VanBrownsboroCantonMexia
9-4A (II)C. SpringSaladoConnallyGatesville
7-3A (I)WestGrandviewWhitneyMaypearl
8-3A (I)MalakoffGroesbeckTeagueFairfield
11-3A (I)LorenaAcademyYoeRockdale
13-3A (II)FranklinRogersLexingtonRiesel
7-2A (I)CrawfordTolarBosquevilleHamilton
8-2A (I)ItalyMarlinCayugaDawson
12-2A (I)Holland*Hearne*ThorndaleR-Lott*
8-2A (II)AlbanySantoHicoCr. Plains
10-2A (II)MartChiltonBremondWortham
11-1A (I)BlumAvalon
12-1A (I)AbbottCoolidge
15-1A (I)JonesboroLometa
12-1A (II)Cranfills GapMorgan
14-1A (II)OglesbyMount Calm
TAPPS 2-IIIPantego at Grace (Sat.)CovenantShelton
 (Div. IV bracket) —  1st Bapt. (5th)Reicher (6th)
TAPPS 6M 3-IILive OakVanguardCoram DeoOvilla
TAPPS 6M 3-IIILongviewGreenvilleGarland
TCAF 6M 1MCHHeritageMW Comm.*Nazarene*
   Killeen (5th)Legacy (6th)
Tags

