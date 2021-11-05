Playoff picture: How local high school football districts shook out

The following is a breakdown of the playoff qualifiers for each of the Central Texas districts in the Tribune-Herald coverage area. Four teams qualify for the postseason in Classes 2A and above. Two teams per district make the playoffs in Class 1A (six-man). Teams in bold type are the Division I representatives in Class 6A and TCAF.
PLAYOFF QUALIFIERS
* tied for position
|District
|First
|Second
|Third
|Fourth
|11-6A
|Duncanville
|DeSoto
|Cedar Hill
|Waxahachie
|12-6A
|Temple
|H. Heights
|Belton
|Bryan
|5-5A (II)
|Aledo
|Timberview*
|Burleson*
|Everman*
|5-4A (I)
|Stephenville
|La Vega
|Mid. Heritage
|Brownwood
|5-4A (II)
|Glen Rose
|Hillsboro
|Ferris
|Godley
|7-4A (II)
|Van
|Brownsboro
|Canton
|Mexia
|9-4A (II)
|C. Spring
|Salado
|Connally
|Gatesville
|7-3A (I)
|West
|Grandview
|Whitney
|Maypearl
|8-3A (I)
|Malakoff
|Groesbeck
|Teague
|Fairfield
|11-3A (I)
|Lorena
|Academy
|Yoe
|Rockdale
|13-3A (II)
|Franklin
|Rogers
|Lexington
|Riesel
|7-2A (I)
|Crawford
|Tolar
|Bosqueville
|Hamilton
|8-2A (I)
|Italy
|Marlin
|Cayuga
|Dawson
|12-2A (I)
|Holland*
|Hearne*
|Thorndale
|R-Lott*
|8-2A (II)
|Albany
|Santo
|Hico
|Cr. Plains
|10-2A (II)
|Mart
|Chilton
|Bremond
|Wortham
|11-1A (I)
|Blum
|Avalon
|—
|—
|12-1A (I)
|Abbott
|Coolidge
|—
|—
|15-1A (I)
|Jonesboro
|Lometa
|—
|—
|12-1A (II)
|Cranfills Gap
|Morgan
|—
|—
|14-1A (II)
|Oglesby
|Mount Calm
|—
|—
|TAPPS 2-III
|Pantego at Grace (Sat.)
|Covenant
|Shelton
|(Div. IV bracket) —
|1st Bapt. (5th)
|Reicher (6th)
|TAPPS 6M 3-II
|Live Oak
|Vanguard
|Coram Deo
|Ovilla
|TAPPS 6M 3-III
|Longview
|Greenville
|Garland
|—
|TCAF 6M 1
|MCH
|Heritage
|MW Comm.*
|Nazarene*
|Killeen (5th)
|Legacy (6th)