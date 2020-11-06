 Skip to main content
Playoff picture: How local high school football districts shook out
THE PLAYOFF PICTURE

Lorena Rockdale (copy)

Lorena's McCray Lewis pulls down a long pass over Rockdale's Anthony Dansby (right) in the first half of the Leopards' 49-42 win to clinch the district title.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

The following is a breakdown of the playoff qualifiers for each of the Central Texas districts in the Tribune-Herald coverage area. Four teams qualify for the postseason in Classes 2A and above. Two teams per district make the playoffs in Class 1A (six-man).

UIL Classes 6A and 5A will conclude regular-season play Dec. 4 and begin the playoffs Dec. 11. TAPPS teams wrap up the regular season next week and begin postseason play Nov. 21.

PLAYOFF QUALIFIERS

DistrictFirstSecondThirdFourth
5-4A (I)Mid. HeritageLa VegaStephenvilleBrownwood
5-4A (II)Glen RoseGodleyFerrisHillsboro
7-4A (II)MexiaVanBullardCanton
9-4A (II)SaladoConnallyChina SpringGatesville
7-3A (I)GrandviewWestDal. MadisonMaypearl
8-3A (I)MalakoffGroesbeckKempTeague
11-3A (I)LorenaMcGregor*Rockdale*Academy*
13-3A (II)FranklinBuffaloRogersLexington
7-2A (I)CrawfordBosquevilleTolarRio Vista
8-2A (I)ItalyDawson*Marlin*Kerens*
12-2A (I)HearneHollandThorndaleThrall
8-2A (II)AlbanyCross PlainsSantoHico
10-2A (II)MartBremondHubbard*Chilton*
11-1A (I)BlumCovington*
12-1A (I)AbbottCoolidge
15-1A (I)JonesboroLometa
12-1A (II)MorganWalnut Springs
14-1A (II)OglesbyDime Box
TCAF 6M 1 (I)WestlakeHaslet HeritageMCHParkview
* tied for position

AREA PLAYOFF PAIRINGS

Class 4A Division I

Bi-district

FW Western Hills at La Vega, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Class 4A Division II

Bi-district

Hillsboro at Caddo Mills, 7 p.m. Thursday

Longview Spring Hill at Mexia, 7:30 p.m. Friday

China Spring vs. Jasper, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Crockett

Connally vs. Center, TBD

Gatesville vs. Carthage, 7 p.m. Friday at Athens

Class 3A Division I

Bi-district

West vs. Kemp, 7 p.m. Thursday at Mesquite Memorial

Groesbeck vs. Dallas Madison, 6 p.m. Saturday at Waco ISD Stadium

Teague vs. Grandview, TBD

Lorena vs. Boling, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Giddings

McGregor vs. Yoakum, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Hutto

Class 2A Division I

Bi-district

Crawford vs. Kerens, 7 p.m. Friday at Whitney

Bosqueville vs. Marlin, 7 p.m. Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium

Dawson vs. Tolar, TBD Thursday at Alvarado

Class 2A Division II

Bi-district

Mart vs. Cumby, 7 p.m. Thursday at Malakoff

Bremond vs. Maud, 7 p.m. Friday at Brownsboro

Hubbard vs. Detroit, TBD

Chilton vs. Bowie, TBD

Class 1A Division I

Bi-district

Blum vs. Coolidge, TBD

Abbott vs. Covington, TBD

Jonesboro vs. Nueces Canyon, 5 p.m. Friday at Fredericksburg

Class 1A Division II

Bi-district

Morgan vs. Gordon, TBD

Walnut Springs vs. Strawn, TBD

Oglesby vs. Oakwood, TBD

TCAF Six-man Div. I

State semifinals

Methodist Children's Home vs. Wylie Preparatory, TBD

TCAF Six-man Div. II

State quarterfinals

Parkview Christian 60, Arlington St. Paul's 14

State semifinals

Parkview Christian vs. Bartonville Lantana Harvest, TBD

Independent

Texas State Homeschool Playoffs

Semifinals

Cedar Hill DasCHE 44, Texas Wind 17

