Playoff picture: How local high school football districts shook out

The following is a breakdown of the playoff qualifiers for each of the Central Texas districts in the Tribune-Herald coverage area. Four teams qualify for the postseason in Classes 2A and above. Two teams per district make the playoffs in Class 1A (six-man).
UIL Classes 6A and 5A will conclude regular-season play Dec. 4 and begin the playoffs Dec. 11. TAPPS teams wrap up the regular season next week and begin postseason play Nov. 21.
PLAYOFF QUALIFIERS
|District
|First
|Second
|Third
|Fourth
|5-4A (I)
|Mid. Heritage
|La Vega
|Stephenville
|Brownwood
|5-4A (II)
|Glen Rose
|Godley
|Ferris
|Hillsboro
|7-4A (II)
|Mexia
|Van
|Bullard
|Canton
|9-4A (II)
|Salado
|Connally
|China Spring
|Gatesville
|7-3A (I)
|Grandview
|West
|Dal. Madison
|Maypearl
|8-3A (I)
|Malakoff
|Groesbeck
|Kemp
|Teague
|11-3A (I)
|Lorena
|McGregor*
|Rockdale*
|Academy*
|13-3A (II)
|Franklin
|Buffalo
|Rogers
|Lexington
|7-2A (I)
|Crawford
|Bosqueville
|Tolar
|Rio Vista
|8-2A (I)
|Italy
|Dawson*
|Marlin*
|Kerens*
|12-2A (I)
|Hearne
|Holland
|Thorndale
|Thrall
|8-2A (II)
|Albany
|Cross Plains
|Santo
|Hico
|10-2A (II)
|Mart
|Bremond
|Hubbard*
|Chilton*
|11-1A (I)
|Blum
|Covington*
|—
|—
|12-1A (I)
|Abbott
|Coolidge
|—
|—
|15-1A (I)
|Jonesboro
|Lometa
|—
|—
|12-1A (II)
|Morgan
|Walnut Springs
|—
|—
|14-1A (II)
|Oglesby
|Dime Box
|—
|—
|TCAF 6M 1 (I)
|Westlake
|Haslet Heritage
|MCH
|Parkview
|* tied for position
AREA PLAYOFF PAIRINGS
Class 4A Division I
Bi-district
FW Western Hills at La Vega, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Class 4A Division II
Bi-district
Hillsboro at Caddo Mills, 7 p.m. Thursday
Longview Spring Hill at Mexia, 7:30 p.m. Friday
China Spring vs. Jasper, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Crockett
Connally vs. Center, TBD
Gatesville vs. Carthage, 7 p.m. Friday at Athens
Class 3A Division I
Bi-district
West vs. Kemp, 7 p.m. Thursday at Mesquite Memorial
Groesbeck vs. Dallas Madison, 6 p.m. Saturday at Waco ISD Stadium
Teague vs. Grandview, TBD
Lorena vs. Boling, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Giddings
McGregor vs. Yoakum, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Hutto
Class 2A Division I
Bi-district
Crawford vs. Kerens, 7 p.m. Friday at Whitney
Bosqueville vs. Marlin, 7 p.m. Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium
Dawson vs. Tolar, TBD Thursday at Alvarado
Class 2A Division II
Bi-district
Mart vs. Cumby, 7 p.m. Thursday at Malakoff
Bremond vs. Maud, 7 p.m. Friday at Brownsboro
Hubbard vs. Detroit, TBD
Chilton vs. Bowie, TBD
Class 1A Division I
Bi-district
Blum vs. Coolidge, TBD
Abbott vs. Covington, TBD
Jonesboro vs. Nueces Canyon, 5 p.m. Friday at Fredericksburg
Class 1A Division II
Bi-district
Morgan vs. Gordon, TBD
Walnut Springs vs. Strawn, TBD
Oglesby vs. Oakwood, TBD
TCAF Six-man Div. I
State semifinals
Methodist Children's Home vs. Wylie Preparatory, TBD
TCAF Six-man Div. II
State quarterfinals
Parkview Christian 60, Arlington St. Paul's 14
State semifinals
Parkview Christian vs. Bartonville Lantana Harvest, TBD
Independent
Texas State Homeschool Playoffs
Semifinals
Cedar Hill DasCHE 44, Texas Wind 17
