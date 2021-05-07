Playoff roundup: Midway snatches extra-inning win over Ellison to open series

After loading the bases in three straight innings, Midway was finally able to pull off the win over Ellison in extra innings, 2-1, Friday night in the opener of the teams' Class 6A bi-district baseball series at Midway
A game that featured solid pitching throughout saw the opposite lead to the Panthers' win as Midway scored the deciding run on a walk in the bottom of the ninth inning.
Midway’s pitching was solid all evening long for the Panthers. Starter Jeremiah Arnett turned in six solid innings giving up only one run on three hits with four punchouts. Relief pitcher Ian Lehrmann took over in the seventh inning allowing only one hit it three frames of work.
The Panthers struck first as rightfielder Gabe Watson smashed a double down the third baseline. Two batters later designated hitter Joe Gibel knocked in the game’s first run with an RBI single.
Midway looked to add more to their one-run lead in the third inning as two Ellison errors supplied the Panthers with runners on the corners. The Eagles were able to escape the inning unscathed by picking off Midway catcher Cort Castle attempting to steal second.
Ellison opened the top of the fifth inning by loading the bases without recording a single hit. The first batter of the inning reached via error. The next two batters found their way to the basepaths thanks to a batter being hit by a pitch and a walk. The Panthers were able to get out of the jam but not without allowing the Eagles to tie things up at one run each.
The Eagles had a chance to seize the lead in the top of the seventh inning. Ellison ended up leaving a runner stranded at second after having chances to bring the runner home and take control of the game.
Midway entered the bottom of looking to find someone to wrestle away a win from Ellison. Leftfielder Logan Mercer stretched a single into a double after an Eagles error in the outfield. The following two batters reached base on balls, loading the bases for the Panthers. Ellison was able to dig deep escaping the jam, keeping the Panthers off the scoreboard, and forcing extra innings.
The eighth inning played out in a similar fashion seeing the Panthers unable to bring home a run, stranding runners on all three bags. The same scenario looked to be playing itself out in the bottom of the 9th until Ellison walked Panthers first baseman Ryan Davis with bases loaded to give Midway a 1-0 lead in the series.
The series now shifts to Killeen as the Panthers and Eagles square off in game two of the series at 1 pm.
SOFTBALL
Troy 3, Rogers 1
BELTON — Madison Gonzalez tossed a complete-game one-hitter, sending the Trojanettes to an early series lead over Rogers in a Class 3A area-round matchup.
Rogers didn’t get a baserunner until the fifth, as Gonzalez sparkled in the circle. Kylee Farmer supplied the biggest hit of the game for Troy, with a two-out, two-run home run in the fourth.
The teams will resume the series at 1 p.m. Saturday back again at Belton High School. If Rogers wins, a third game would follow.
Lake Belton 12, Robinson 3
The first-year Lady Broncos continued their season-long sports success by clinching their Class 4A area-round series with Robinson.
The Rockets wrap up the season at 14-15-1.