Playoff roundup: Relentless La Vega press flattens Salado, 76-33

Refusing to let momentum slip, La Vega scored the first six points of the third quarter. That mini run was capped when Parr dropped of a no-look pass on a fast break that Mitchell put in the basket. With that, the Lady Pirates were ahead by 31 and all suspense had left the building.

Salado briefly got hot from deep in the third quarter as Darci Pryor hit a pair of 3-pointers and Konarik added another. But even then the 3-point barrage only cut La Vega’s lead to 27.

“The game plan comes from my assistant coaches and our girls executed it,” Willis said. “Great job by my assistant coaches and great job by the players of continuing to stay locked in. We had three starters get in foul trouble, quick, fast, in a hurry. We were able to go to our bench and they kept it rolling.”

Crawford 57, Centerville 39

CORSICANA — Crawford busted out to a quick start, then stayed consistent throughout to punch its ticket to the third round of the playoffs with a 2A area-round win over Centerville.