Playoff roundup: Relentless La Vega press flattens Salado, 76-33

La Vega obviously wanted to play fast in its second-round playoff matchup against Salado.
And what the Lady Pirates wanted, the Lady Pirates got.
La Vega guard Kiyleyah Parr made a fastbreak layup within the game’s first five seconds and the tempo was set. The sixth-ranked Lady Pirates kept their foot on the gas as they raced past Salado, 76-33, on Friday night at the Midway High School gymnasium.
Salado alternated between getting the ball into its own half court and getting decent looks at the basket, but then also giving up the basketball way too often when under the duress of the La Vega press.
The Lady Pirates forced the Lady Eagles into 19 turnovers by halftime. That proved prohibitive for Salado to stay in the game.
La Vega (31-4) established a 22-7 lead by the end of the first quarter and never let up.
“I think it affects a lot of people. Our pressure is something different,” La Vega coach Marcus Willis said. “That’s one of the better parts of our game and we were able to be effective with it tonight.”
With the victory, the Lady Pirates advance to the third round of the Class 4A Region 3 playoffs. La Vega will play the Palestine, a 53-36 winner over Jarrell, in the regional quarterfinals next week at a time and location to be determined.
Salado guard Kenslee Konarik made a basket on an assist from Brooke McLaurin and got fouled midway through the first quarter. Konarik completed 3-point play at the free-throw line, cutting La Vega’s early advantage to 8-5.
But the Lady Pirates responded definitively.
La Vega guard Adri’Nae West hit a 3-pointer. Guard Kenzi Mitchell got to the foul line and sunk two shots. Parr racked up a couple more fast-break layups, one on a nifty Euro step through the lane. When Mitchell tossed in a 3-pointer just before the buzzer at the quarter, the Lady Pirates had run off a 14-2 surge.
Mitchell scored inside and out and on the fast break as she led La Vega with 19 points. Alaysia Gude added 17 and Andrea Johnson pitched in 16.
Gude heated up from 3-point range in the second quarter, nailing a couple about a minute apart. The second trey gave La Vega a 21-point lead with 1:52 remaining before halftime.
The Lady Pirates went to intermission leading 41-16.
Refusing to let momentum slip, La Vega scored the first six points of the third quarter. That mini run was capped when Parr dropped of a no-look pass on a fast break that Mitchell put in the basket. With that, the Lady Pirates were ahead by 31 and all suspense had left the building.
Salado briefly got hot from deep in the third quarter as Darci Pryor hit a pair of 3-pointers and Konarik added another. But even then the 3-point barrage only cut La Vega’s lead to 27.
“The game plan comes from my assistant coaches and our girls executed it,” Willis said. “Great job by my assistant coaches and great job by the players of continuing to stay locked in. We had three starters get in foul trouble, quick, fast, in a hurry. We were able to go to our bench and they kept it rolling.”
Crawford 57, Centerville 39
CORSICANA — Crawford busted out to a quick start, then stayed consistent throughout to punch its ticket to the third round of the playoffs with a 2A area-round win over Centerville.
McKenna Post scored seven of her 11 points in Crawford’s 15-point first quarter, as the Lady Pirates (19-6) built a 15-7 lead after one period. Senior Lexi Moody gave the Lady Pirates some big buckets throughout the game, finishing with a game-leading 18 points. Hattie Hayes chipped in 14 points to support Crawford’s effort.
Centerville’s KK Stevens tied Moody for high point honors with 18, but the Lady Tigers (22-13) managed only one double-digit scoring quarter against Crawford’s tough defense.
The Lady Pirates advance to the regional quarterfinal round to await LaPoynor, a 49-30 winner over Marlin on Friday night.
Lorena 35, Teague 26
HILLSBORO — Many of Lorena’s opponents live in a state of denial, and that trend continued. The Lady Leopards held Teague to just 13 points in both halves in winning their Class 3A area-round playoff game Friday.
Lorena (25-10) advances to next week’s regional quarterfinals against Malakoff, which defeated Franklin, 78-45, on Friday.