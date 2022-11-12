 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Playoff volleyball: Blum returns to state for fifth time in six years

Blum Lady Cats

Blum clinched its fifth appearance at the UIL state volleyball tournament since 2017 with a win over Saint Jo in the regional final.

 Blum ISD, provided

FORT WORTH — It is possible to hold the state volleyball tournament without the Blum Lady Cats, but Blum doesn’t want to let the UIL try.

Blum clinched its fifth state appearance in the past six years with a sweep of Saint Jo, 25-18, 25-17, 25-8, in the Region III-1A final on Saturday.

It’s been another amazing season for head coach Lauren McPherson and the Lady Cats (31-13), who challenged themselves with a tough nondistrict schedule with matches against the likes of Fayetteville, Lorena, Arlington Heights, Burleson, Crawford and West.

Since Sept. 23, Blum has lost only once, and that was to a state-ranked Class 3A team in Fairfield in a playoff warmup match.

Blum will play in the 1A semifinals at the UIL Volleyball State Tournament in Garland at either 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. next Wednesday. With a win in that one, the Lady Cats would play for their first state championship at 3 p.m. Thursday.

Lindsay 3, Bremond 0

ATHENS — The dream ended a win shy of where Bremond wanted to go.

Lindsay dispatched the Lady Tigers in the Region II-2A final, 25-16, 25-16, 31-29, to close out a terrific season for Bremond on Saturday.

Bremond (36-13) was trying to reach the state tournament for the second time in school history and first time since 2001, but Lindsay (38-9) had other ideas. Lindsay also knocked out another Central Texas team, Valley Mills, in the regional semifinals on Friday.

