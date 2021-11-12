Playoff volleyball: Lorena gets another crack at East Bernard; Crawford, China Spring, Bremond, Blum, Hubbard advance

ATHENS — Play your game. That was the message Lorena volleyball coach Amanda Gonzales drilled into her team’s heads entering the regional tournament.
And Lorena’s game was plenty good enough.
The Lady Leopards stuck to their plan and in the process took down Wallis Brazos, 25-15, 25-20, 25-15, in the Region III-3A semifinals on Friday at Athens High School. The win sends fifth-ranked Lorena (38-4) onto Saturday’s 1 p.m. regional final against No. 2-ranked East Bernard (45-1), setting up a regional final rematch against the team that bounced the Leopards last season.
Gonzales said she loved her team’s focus against Brazos (37-11).
“You’re at a new gym, there’s obviously a lot that goes into the regional tournament,” Gonzales said. “But when the girls stepped on the court, they just stayed focus on the game plan and didn’t worry about the extra emotions or any pressure that might come with it. And even though we swept and it might’ve looked easy from the outside, there were so moments where it wasn’t, and the girls just did a good job of focusing on point by point.”
A catalyst for the Leopards this season has been the senior leadership provided by outside hitter Abbie Tuyo and setter Meg Kucera. They set the tone again against Brazos, and everyone else in red and black fell in line.
“They’re both great kids and they do the right things, so that gives them credibility as leaders,” Gonzales said. “The girls respect them and will listen to them because they’re always working hard.”
With one regional tournament win down, now Lorena can turn its attention to East Bernard, which swept Troy in the other semifinal. While the temptation may be great for the Leopards to fixate on a sense of payback, Gonzales just wants them to keep doing what they’re doing, which is focus on executing the game plan.
“The game is the game. It doesn’t change just because you’re one more round into the playoffs,” she said. “We’ve still got to do the same things. … I told the girls, last year the moment was too big for you, but this year it’s not. You’re ready.”
East Bernard 3, Troy 0
ATHENS — Mighty East Bernard pocketed its 45th win in 46 tries this season by turning back Troy, 25-13, 25-23, 25-18, in the Region III-3A semifinals.
East Bernard moves on to face Lorena in the regional final on Saturday, while Troy closes out its season at 33-6.
China Spring 3, Hargrave 0
BRYAN — Run it back, y’all.
China Spring is headed back to the Region III-4A final for a second straight year after the Lady Cougars dispatched Huffman Hargrave, 25-14, 25-16, 25-17, in Friday’s late semifinal at Bryan High School.
Awaiting China Spring (36-10) in that regional final will be Bellville (39-8), which defeated Burnet in the other semifinal pairing. Bellville stopped China Spring in last year’s regional final to make its 16th all-time state tournament appearance.
China Spring will be hunting for its first state appearance since 2006.
Crawford 3, Tom Bean 0
PRINCETON — No. 1 Crawford looked as potent as ever in putting Tom Bean under its thumb, 25-18, 25-5, 25-19, in the Region II-2A semifinals.
Crawford (42-6) advances to Saturday’s 2 p.m. regional final to face off with No. 4 Bremond (41-2) in an all-Centex battle for the regional title.
Crawford will be trying for its third straight state tournament appearance and its sixth overall.
Bremond 3, Archer City 1
PRINCETON — They say basketball is a game of runs, but so is volleyball, and Bremond made the last run when it needed it most.
The Lady Tigers took down Archer City, 25-16, 25-15, 22-25, 27-25, in a hard-fought Region II-1A semifinal. That will send Bremond (41-2) on to Saturday’s regional final and a date with Crawford, which knocked them out of last year’s playoffs in four sets in the regional final.
Bremond will be trying for its second state appearance in program history, the other coming in 2001.
Hubbard 3, Graford 2
MIDLOTHIAN — Jump for joy, Jaguars, for your season continues.
Hubbard and Graford fought back and forth for five sets before the Lady Jags pulled out a big win, 25-16, 25-18, 17-25, 24-26, 15-10, in the Region II-1A semifinals. That pushes Hubbard (22-8) on to a regional final battle against No. 1-ranked Blum (33-11) at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Hubbard will be trying to make the state tournament for the first time in school history.
Blum 3, Bryson 0
MIDLOTHIAN — Don’t look now, but here comes Blum.
The No. 1-ranked Lady Bobcats pounded Bryson, 25-8, 25-10, 25-12, in the Region II-1A semifinals, gathering their 18th straight win. In fact, while Blum (33-11) has 11 losses on the season, it remains undefeated against Class 1A opponents, as its defeats came against top-caliber, higher-classification foes, some of whom remain in the playoffs, like Crawford, China Spring and Lorena.
Blum will take on Hubbard in an all-Centex regional final Saturday, aiming for its fourth state appearance in the past five years.