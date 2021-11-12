Playoff volleyball: Lorena gets another crack at East Bernard; Crawford, China Spring, Bremond, Blum, Hubbard advance

“They’re both great kids and they do the right things, so that gives them credibility as leaders,” Gonzales said. “The girls respect them and will listen to them because they’re always working hard.”

With one regional tournament win down, now Lorena can turn its attention to East Bernard, which swept Troy in the other semifinal. While the temptation may be great for the Leopards to fixate on a sense of payback, Gonzales just wants them to keep doing what they’re doing, which is focus on executing the game plan.

“The game is the game. It doesn’t change just because you’re one more round into the playoffs,” she said. “We’ve still got to do the same things. … I told the girls, last year the moment was too big for you, but this year it’s not. You’re ready.”

East Bernard 3, Troy 0

ATHENS — Mighty East Bernard pocketed its 45th win in 46 tries this season by turning back Troy, 25-13, 25-23, 25-18, in the Region III-3A semifinals.

East Bernard moves on to face Lorena in the regional final on Saturday, while Troy closes out its season at 33-6.

China Spring 3, Hargrave 0

BRYAN — Run it back, y’all.