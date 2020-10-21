Podcast: Centex rushing record about to fall, new power rankings, Waco High vs. Duncanville pep talk

SUBSCRIBE to the Super Centex podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you prefer to listen to your shows.
Chad Conine and Brice Cherry are back to talk Centex football:
• Now that it's officially fall and district races are coming down to the wire in Week 9, does the COVID-19 season basically feel like normal — do you still get that same feeling like it’s flown by?
• One big thing happening locally is a big-time record chase out there: The Central Texas career rushing record holder is Traion Smith from Cameron Yoe with 7,625 yards. With 3 regular season games remaining, Troy RB Zach Hrbacek is sitting at 7,265. It looks like that record is going down, right?
• The Centex pound-for-pound power rankings: A slight shakeup after last week's top-10 clash in District 9-4A D-II.
• Speaking of rankings, there are a bunch of area games involving state-ranked teams this week, most notably No. 2 Duncanville coming into Waco ISD Stadium to face the Lions. Of course, Waco High had to pause all activities the last couple of weeks after a COVID-19 scare. That probably puts them at an even greater disadvantage, but what the heck, they’re gonna go play, right? So what would you tell the Lions if it were up to you to give the pep talk?
• Road trips and convenience store meccas: Sportswriters chow down on their favorite postgame snacks.
