Podcast: Great playoff matchups we'd like to see, Battle of the Bell, 6-man talk and more
Chad Conine and Brice Cherry are back to talk Centex football headed in Week 6 of the 2021 season: 

• Battle of the Bell: Cameron Yoe-Rockdale is a classic rivalry, and this should be a great one, too as the Yoemen may be starting to fire on all cylinders after demolishing Caldwell, 70-0, for their first win last week. We talk about the 11-3A Div. I race and how this one could be pivotal with Lorena, Academy and McGregor all vying for playoff spots.

• As many Centex teams have an off week heading into district play next week, Crawford's road trip to Tolar could definitely be one of the best games of the week. Harker Heights at Temple also rates highly on the slate.

• Returning to a favorite topic, what are some playoff matchups we'd like to see? Lorena vs. West would be a great game, as would Crawford-Bosqueville (again), La Vega-China Spring, Mart-Crawford, Abbott-Jonesboro and Live Oak-Vanguard. Not to mention the rising Chilton Pirates and a possible region final showdown with Mart.

• A few storylines heading into Week 6: Impressive Wortham RB Tanner Bean, Frost's scrappy play, plus looking ahead to Live Oak's possible 11-man future, girls playing football and more.

