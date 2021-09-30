Podcast: Great playoff matchups we'd like to see, Battle of the Bell, 6-man talk and more

SUBSCRIBE to the Super Centex podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you prefer to listen.

Chad Conine and Brice Cherry are back to talk Centex football headed in Week 6 of the 2021 season:

• Battle of the Bell: Cameron Yoe-Rockdale is a classic rivalry, and this should be a great one, too as the Yoemen may be starting to fire on all cylinders after demolishing Caldwell, 70-0, for their first win last week. We talk about the 11-3A Div. I race and how this one could be pivotal with Lorena, Academy and McGregor all vying for playoff spots.