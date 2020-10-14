Podcast: Great week of games with China Spring, West, McGregor-Lorena, Troy-Cameron Yoe, plus strange sportswriter stories

SUBSCRIBE to the Super Centex podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you prefer to listen to your shows.
Chad Conine and Brice Cherry are back to talk Centex football:
• It's Week 8 already (if you're in 4A-1A), and cancellations have been a factor — Chad had to change the game he was covering twice between the podcast and sundown on Thursday. But overall, is this season's glass half empty or half full?
• The new pound-for-pound power rankings are out, and they've been pretty consistent all year. But we've got a new entry in the top 5 this week.
• What a fantastic lineup of games on Friday night: No. 6 China Spring at No. 10 Salado; No. 2 Grandview at West; McGregor at Lorena; Troy at Cameron Yoe. If you had your pick, which one would you cover and why?
• When Brice covers volleyball games, they go 5 sets and have strange schedule problems. What's the strangest way we've ever have to file a story remotely?
A few reminders
• Check out our live coverage Friday nights on Twitter with the hashtag #TribFridayNight.
• Remember to nominate your Honor Roll players, with stats, at chad.conine@wacotrib.com by noon Saturday.
• Our weekly StatsPlus package comes out every week in the Trib. Coaches should also send us their cumulative season stats by noon on Mondays. Email sports@wacotrib.com or chad.conine@wacotrib.com.
Music: http://www.purple-planet.com, "Work It" / https://www.bensound.com/royalty-free-music
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!