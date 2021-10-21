Podcast: Hot games including La Vega, Groesbeck, Rosebud-Lott; the Connally-Robinson-Gatesville playoff storyline; and the disappearance of the 1,000-yard rusher

• With three weeks to go in the regular season, what's the biggest storyline you're looking forward to the rest of the way? Brice goes with Centex state champions (including some China Spring-Carthage talk) while Chad's wondering about the playoff mix in the China Spring-Salado-Connally-Robinson-Gatesville-Jarrell district (aka 9-4A Div. II). This week's Rockets-Hornets matchup is a huge one for playoff hopes — can the Rockets get a boost into the postseason?