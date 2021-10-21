Podcast: Hot games including La Vega, Groesbeck, Rosebud-Lott; the Connally-Robinson-Gatesville playoff storyline; and the disappearance of the 1,000-yard rusher

SUBSCRIBE to the Super Centex podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you prefer to listen.
Chad Conine and Brice Cherry are back to talk Centex football headed in Week 9 of the 2021 season:
• Maybe these aren't the biggest games of the week (e.g. Bosqueville-Crawford or Cameron Yoe-Lorena), but let's talk about three matchups look especially competitive: Who would you take in a three-game parlay of Midlothian Heritage at La Vega, Groesbeck at Malakoff and Holland at Rosebud-Lott?
• After eight weeks, we only have (officially) one 1,000-yard rusher in the area, according to the stats of coaches who are willing to share them. What's going on out there in Centex high school football land?
• With three weeks to go in the regular season, what's the biggest storyline you're looking forward to the rest of the way? Brice goes with Centex state champions (including some China Spring-Carthage talk) while Chad's wondering about the playoff mix in the China Spring-Salado-Connally-Robinson-Gatesville-Jarrell district (aka 9-4A Div. II). This week's Rockets-Hornets matchup is a huge one for playoff hopes — can the Rockets get a boost into the postseason?
