Podcast: La Vega-Argyle, Midway/Waco High open district, Chilton could be our most impressive/most surprising team, and more

Chad Conine and Brice Cherry are back to talk Centex football headed in Week 4 of the 2021 season:
• The Chilton Pirates are one of the season's most surprising and most impressive teams after flattening No. 10 Normangee last week, 37-0. But are the Pirates the most impressive, or most surprising, team in the area so far? Where do Mart, Live Oak and Riesel rank?
• Midway and Waco High get underway with district play in one of the state's toughest loops — and both are winless so far on the year. Is it a make-or-break week for winless the Panthers and Lions?
• Has La Vega-Argyle lost its luster, or is this still a prime matchup after we've seen it several times and the Pirates are coming off a loss?
• Rounding up some of the best games of the week: China Spring-Lampasas, West-Rogers, Bosqueville-Riesel, Gatesville-Hillsboro
A few reminders
• Check out our live coverage Friday nights on Twitter with the hashtag #TribFridayNight.
• Remember to nominate your Honor Roll players, with stats, at chad.conine@wacotrib.com by noon Saturday.
• Our weekly StatsPlus package comes out every week in the Trib. Coaches should also send us their cumulative season stats by noon on Mondays. Email sports@wacotrib.com or chad.conine@wacotrib.com.
Music: http://www.purple-planet.com, "Work It"