Podcast: La Vega-Argyle, Midway/Waco High open district, Chilton could be our most impressive/most surprising team, and more

Chad Conine and Brice Cherry are back to talk Centex football headed in Week 4 of the 2021 season:

• The Chilton Pirates are one of the season's most surprising and most impressive teams after flattening No. 10 Normangee last week, 37-0. But are the Pirates the most impressive, or most surprising, team in the area so far? Where do Mart, Live Oak and Riesel rank?