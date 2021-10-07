 Skip to main content
Podcast: La Vega-Stephenville and Mart-Chilton; huge, season-defining games for Marlin and others, plus the Little Big Bowl in Live Oak-Vanguard
SUBSCRIBE to the Super Centex podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you prefer to listen.

Chad Conine and Brice Cherry are back to talk Centex football headed in Week 7 of the 2021 season: 

• The big week is here: District play begins with a bang for two of our top local teams with big state-ranked matchups for No. 2 Stephenville at No. 6 La Vega and No. 10 Chilton at No. 1 Mart. Which will be the better game? 

• We're fully into Phase 2 of the season as district play gets into full swing — huge, season-defining games with playoff (and, for some, district title) implications are out there with Marlin-Italy, No. 4 Crawford-Hamilton and Cameron Yoe-Academy. Who do you like in these three great games? 

• The Little Big Game of the Week: Undefeated No. 1 Live Oak hosts undefeated Vanguard in a crosstown showdown, hard by the Silos. What should we expect? 

• Chad's very proud of being the customer of the month at his favorite unnamed coffee shop, and you can order a "Chad," which is an Americano with an extra shot of espresso. Brice, if you were going to have a particular item named after you at a local eatery or watering hole, what would it be?

A few reminders

• Check out our live coverage Friday nights on Twitter with the hashtag #TribFridayNight.

• Remember to nominate your Honor Roll players, with stats, at chad.conine@wacotrib.com  by noon Saturday.

• Our weekly StatsPlus package comes out every week in the Trib. Coaches should also send us their cumulative season stats by noon on Mondays.  Email sports@wacotrib.com or chad.conine@wacotrib.com.

Music: http://www.purple-planet.com, "Work It"

