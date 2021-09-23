Podcast: LeRoy Coleman, member of the Nice Guy Hall of Fame, plus other coaching icons and the top teams of the current era

SUBSCRIBE to the Super Centex podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you prefer to listen to your shows.
Chad Conine and Brice Cherry are back to talk Centex football headed in Week 5 of the 2021 season:
• He's in the nice guy Hall of Fame, and now the Waco ISD Athletic Hall of Fame: This Friday night at Waco ISD Stadium, they'll be inducting LeRoy Coleman. We swap stories and observations about the iconic University Trojans football coach.
• LeRoy Coleman was one of three Central Texas coaching icons who were mainstays of the football scene for decades locally, along with Waco High's Johnny Tusa and Midway's Kent Bachtel. What do we remember about these three beloved coaches?
• We're in a time now in which Mart and La Vega define the era for the high school football scene. But are there any other teams that we should include in that list?
• Let's digress into TV talk: It's fall season for football, but are there any fall TV shows that are appointment viewing?
A few reminders
• Check out our live coverage Friday nights on Twitter with the hashtag #TribFridayNight.
• Remember to nominate your Honor Roll players, with stats, at chad.conine@wacotrib.com by noon Saturday.
• Our weekly StatsPlus package comes out every week in the Trib. Coaches should also send us their cumulative season stats by noon on Mondays. Email sports@wacotrib.com or chad.conine@wacotrib.com.
Music: http://www.purple-planet.com, "Work It"