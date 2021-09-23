Podcast: LeRoy Coleman, member of the Nice Guy Hall of Fame, plus other coaching icons and the top teams of the current era

• We're in a time now in which Mart and La Vega define the era for the high school football scene. But are there any other teams that we should include in that list?

• Let's digress into TV talk: It's fall season for football, but are there any fall TV shows that are appointment viewing?

A few reminders

• Check out our live coverage Friday nights on Twitter with the hashtag #TribFridayNight.

• Remember to nominate your Honor Roll players, with stats, at chad.conine@wacotrib.com by noon Saturday.

• Our weekly StatsPlus package comes out every week in the Trib. Coaches should also send us their cumulative season stats by noon on Mondays. Email sports@wacotrib.com or chad.conine@wacotrib.com.