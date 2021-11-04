Podcast: Lorena vs. West, Super Centex deep dive and front-runners, Mart's impressive year and high school band talk

SUBSCRIBE to the Super Centex podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you prefer to listen.
Chad Conine and Brice Cherry are back to talk Centex football headed in Week 11 of the 2021 season:
• We're at the end of the regular season, so here's a Week 11 hypothetical — What's worse: Missing the playoffs because of a tie in the final week of the season, or making the playoffs as the last-place team, only to get escorted quickly into basketball season via a first-round blowout?
• What's the story of this season so far? Mart's unbelievable dominance, the looming Lorena-West showdown (who's better, by the way), or something else?
• What does a Super Centex Player the Year look like to you? Here's a glimpse at how we approach the question, plus talk about some front-runners.
• There's been a lot of marching band love on social media recently: If you were a band director, what would your halftime show be?
A few reminders
• Check out our live coverage Friday nights on Twitter with the hashtag #TribFridayNight.
• Remember to nominate your Honor Roll players, with stats, at chad.conine@wacotrib.com by noon Saturday.
• Our weekly StatsPlus package comes out every week in the Trib. Coaches should also send us their cumulative season stats by noon on Mondays. Email sports@wacotrib.com or chad.conine@wacotrib.com.
Music: http://www.purple-planet.com, "Work It"