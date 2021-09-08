Podcast: Lorena's tough schedule; expanding Mart, La Vega districts; the rhythm of football and more

SUBSCRIBE to the Super Centex podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you prefer to listen to your shows.
Chad Conine and Brice Cherry are back to talk Centex football headed in Week 3 of the 2021 season:
• Is Ray Biles the new Johnny Tusa? Lorena may be 0-2, but that's a result of playing state No. 1 Franklin and Class 4A China Spring, plus the Leopards are following it up with another 4A game this week. Is this the kind of scheduling that will pay dividends?
• It's conference, er, district expansion and realignment time — why not, everybody else is doing it. If you're the commissioner of any Centex football district, which teams would you invite to join your loop? What would the coaches at Mart and La Vega do?
• The NFL starts tonight after college football got underway this weekend, so that has Chad wondering: At what point do you feel like the football season is in full rhythm?
• Plus, a not-so-brief discussion of sportswriters and their love of food.
