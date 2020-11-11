 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Podcast: Questioning playoff forfeits, Lorena/McGregor vs. Crawford/Bosqueville, Temple massively underrated
0 comments

Podcast: Questioning playoff forfeits, Lorena/McGregor vs. Crawford/Bosqueville, Temple massively underrated

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SUBSCRIBE to the Super Centex podcast on iTunesSpotifyGoogle Podcasts or wherever you prefer to listen to your shows.

Chad Conine and Brice Cherry are back to talk Centex football:

• There are a lot of issues flying around this week with COVID continuing to cause problems as several teams have forfeited playoff games statewide. Here's a controversial question: Do you think part of the decision making within these schools and programs has to do with “Is it worth it?” In other words, if a team thinks they have a chance to play for a while, they’re doing what they need to do to stay on the field. But other teams are saying, basically, “Let’s punt.”

• Back in the good old days, the college football national champion was decided by the AP and Coaches polls. In certain cases this high school football season, should there be a declared state champion? That would fall to the good folks at Dave Campbell’s Texas Football. Is that too much power for them?

• Speaking of rankings, why aren't the Temple Wildcats aren’t the top 25 in 6A? They're 6-1 with a win over Longview and the only loss to Arlington Martin, while district mate Shoemaker (6-0) is in the poll at No. 24.

• OK, finally, let’s talk a little on-the-field playoffs. Here's a district-versus-district bet: Either 11-3A D-I (Lorena, McGregor) or 7-2A D-I (Crawford, Bosqueville). Who you got?

A few reminders

• Check out our live coverage Friday nights on Twitter with the hashtag #TribFridayNight.

• Remember to nominate your Honor Roll players, with stats, at chad.conine@wacotrib.com  by noon Saturday.

• Our weekly StatsPlus package comes out every week in the Trib. Coaches should also send us their cumulative season stats by noon on Mondays.  Email sports@wacotrib.com or chad.conine@wacotrib.com.

Music: http://www.purple-planet.com, "Work It" / https://www.bensound.com/royalty-free-music

Here are all 29 teams who made the high school football playoffs this year (and where they're playing)

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert