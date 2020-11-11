Podcast: Questioning playoff forfeits, Lorena/McGregor vs. Crawford/Bosqueville, Temple massively underrated

SUBSCRIBE to the Super Centex podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you prefer to listen to your shows.
Chad Conine and Brice Cherry are back to talk Centex football:
• There are a lot of issues flying around this week with COVID continuing to cause problems as several teams have forfeited playoff games statewide. Here's a controversial question: Do you think part of the decision making within these schools and programs has to do with “Is it worth it?” In other words, if a team thinks they have a chance to play for a while, they’re doing what they need to do to stay on the field. But other teams are saying, basically, “Let’s punt.”
• Back in the good old days, the college football national champion was decided by the AP and Coaches polls. In certain cases this high school football season, should there be a declared state champion? That would fall to the good folks at Dave Campbell’s Texas Football. Is that too much power for them?
• Speaking of rankings, why aren't the Temple Wildcats aren’t the top 25 in 6A? They're 6-1 with a win over Longview and the only loss to Arlington Martin, while district mate Shoemaker (6-0) is in the poll at No. 24.
• OK, finally, let’s talk a little on-the-field playoffs. Here's a district-versus-district bet: Either 11-3A D-I (Lorena, McGregor) or 7-2A D-I (Crawford, Bosqueville). Who you got?
A few reminders
• Check out our live coverage Friday nights on Twitter with the hashtag #TribFridayNight.
• Remember to nominate your Honor Roll players, with stats, at chad.conine@wacotrib.com by noon Saturday.
• Our weekly StatsPlus package comes out every week in the Trib. Coaches should also send us their cumulative season stats by noon on Mondays. Email sports@wacotrib.com or chad.conine@wacotrib.com.
Music: http://www.purple-planet.com, "Work It" / https://www.bensound.com/royalty-free-music
Here are all 29 teams who made the high school football playoffs this year (and where they're playing)
La Vega (7-2) vs. FW Western Hills (4-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at La Vega
Hillsboro (4-5) vs. Caddo Mills (9-0), 7 p.m. Thursday at Caddo Mills
Mexia (5-4) vs. Longview Spring Hill (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mexia
China Spring (7-2) vs. Jasper (9-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Crockett
Connally (6-3) vs. Center (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Madisonville
Carthage (8-0) def. Gatesville (4-5), forfeit
West (8-2) vs. Kemp (3-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at Mesquite Memorial
Groesbeck (6-3) vs. Dallas Madison (3-2), 6 p.m. Saturday at Waco ISD Stadium
Grandview (9-0) def. Teague (2-7), forfeit
Lorena (7-2) vs. Boling (5-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Giddings
McGregor (6-4) vs. Yoakum (7-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Hutto
Crawford (9-1) vs. Kerens (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Whitney
Bosqueville (6-3) vs. Marlin (4-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium
Dawson (6-4) vs. Tolar (4-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at Alvarado
Mart (9-0) def. Cumby (2-4), forfeit
Bremond (7-3) vs. Maud (3-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Brownsboro
Hubbard (5-3) vs. Simms Bowie (6-4), 2 p.m. Saturday at Princeton
Chilton (5-4) vs. Detroit (4-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at Mabank
Class 1A Div. I: Blum, Coolidge, Abbott, Jonesboro
Class 1A Div. II: Walnut Springs, Morgan, Oglesby
TCAF (six-man), indepdendent teams
