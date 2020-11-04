Podcast: Super Centex preview — Kavian Gaither, Zach Hrbacek's record-breaker, plus playoff talk (and no politics)

SUBSCRIBE to the Super Centex podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you prefer to listen to your shows.
Chad Conine and Brice Cherry are back to talk Centex football:
• No politics, please (except the occasional hanging Chad) — as sportswriters, here's why we prefer high school football to politics.
• Troy RB Zach Hrbacek is just 154 yards from catching Traion Smith of Cameron Yoe for the Central Texas career rushing record of 7,625. The Trojans play Academy on Friday in a game they need to win. Does the Zach Attack get it this week?
• Super Centex team preview: Do you peg 2-way star Kavian Gaither of Connally as a better candidate for Offensive Player of the Year or Defensive POY?
• Heading into the final week of the regular season, this might be the last week for the pound-for-pound power 5 rankings. Which teams have made a move this week?
• For 1-win teams fighting to make the playoff this week, like Teague and Fairfield, are you enthused for this game? Or is it time for COVID basketball season?
A few reminders
• Check out our live coverage Friday nights on Twitter with the hashtag #TribFridayNight.
• Remember to nominate your Honor Roll players, with stats, at chad.conine@wacotrib.com by noon Saturday.
• Our weekly StatsPlus package comes out every week in the Trib. Coaches should also send us their cumulative season stats by noon on Mondays. Email sports@wacotrib.com or chad.conine@wacotrib.com.
Music: http://www.purple-planet.com, "Work It" / https://www.bensound.com/royalty-free-music
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!