Podcast: Talking Connally-La Vega, "Friday Night Lights" with Midway-Permian, Lorena-China Spring and some Bishop Sycamore laughs

Chad Conine and Brice Cherry are back to talk Centex football headed in Week 2 of the 2021 season:
• The matchup we all wanted to see, Connally vs. La Vega, is off due to a particularly tough week for the Cadets, after two teachers passed away due to COVID-19. Was calling the game the right idea?
• Midway faces a storied program like no other in the "Friday Night Lights" matchup against Odessa Permian. The Panthers didn't have a great first week, though, to put it mildly.
• Lorena vs. China Spring may be the game of the week — breaking down what makes this matchup worth watching.
• Plus, we've gotta talk about this Bishop Sycamore ESPN thing, at least to make a few jokes.
A few reminders
• Check out our live coverage Friday nights on Twitter with the hashtag #TribFridayNight.
• Remember to nominate your Honor Roll players, with stats, at chad.conine@wacotrib.com by noon Saturday.
• Our weekly StatsPlus package comes out every week in the Trib. Coaches should also send us their cumulative season stats by noon on Mondays. Email sports@wacotrib.com or chad.conine@wacotrib.com.
Music: http://www.purple-planet.com, "Work It"