Podcast: Talking Connally-La Vega, "Friday Night Lights" with Midway-Permian, Lorena-China Spring and some Bishop Sycamore laughs
Chad Conine and Brice Cherry are back to talk Centex football headed in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

SUBSCRIBE to the Super Centex podcast on iTunesSpotifyGoogle Podcasts or wherever you prefer to listen to your shows.

Chad Conine and Brice Cherry are back to talk Centex football headed in Week 2 of the 2021 season: 

• The matchup we all wanted to see, Connally vs. La Vega, is off due to a particularly tough week for the Cadets, after two teachers passed away due to COVID-19. Was calling the game the right idea? 

• Midway faces a storied program like no other in the "Friday Night Lights" matchup against Odessa Permian. The Panthers didn't have a great first week, though, to put it mildly. 

• Lorena vs. China Spring may be the game of the week — breaking down what makes this matchup worth watching. 

• Plus, we've gotta talk about this Bishop Sycamore ESPN thing, at least to make a few jokes.

A few reminders

• Check out our live coverage Friday nights on Twitter with the hashtag #TribFridayNight.

• Remember to nominate your Honor Roll players, with stats, at chad.conine@wacotrib.com  by noon Saturday.

• Our weekly StatsPlus package comes out every week in the Trib. Coaches should also send us their cumulative season stats by noon on Mondays.  Email sports@wacotrib.com or chad.conine@wacotrib.com.

Music: http://www.purple-planet.com, "Work It"

WR John Brown released by Raiders

